Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan

Michigan deputy hospitalized with head injury following struggle with suspect

The MI deputy was responding to a report of a motorist driving recklessly in a neighborhood

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A southwestern Michigan sheriff's deputy suffered a serious head injury and was hospitalized after a struggle with a suspect, authorities said Tuesday.

The Allegan County deputy was responding to a complaint of a person driving back and forth in a neighborhood at high speed without headlights shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's department said in a news release.

While being arrested, the suspect became combative and injured the deputy, who was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, tests ands observation, it said.

CONCEALED CARRY HOLDER FLIPS THE SCRIPT DURING ATTEMPTED CARJACKING, SHOOTS SUSPECT AND ACCOMPLICE

Michigan Fox News graphic

A deputy has suffered a serious head injury while detaining a suspect in Michigan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Michigan State Police trooper who was assisting the deputy arrested the suspect and began giving first aid to the incapacitated deputy, according to the department.

The suspect, a 35-year-old Dorr resident, was in custody in the Allegan County Corrections Center on several unspecified felony charges, the news release said.

The injured deputy's name was not released, and his medical condition was unclear Tuesday.