Crime

Michigan man accused of killing his mom arrested at Domino's pizza shop

Joshua Hill was ordering stuffed cheese bread from the pizza shop when a Detroit police officer spotted him

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A Michigan man accused of killing his mother and going on the run was arrested Sunday after a police officer spotted him at a Domino's pizza shop ordering food.

Joshua Hill, 25, was ordering stuffed cheesy bread when a Detroit police officer on patrol saw him, Fox 2 Detroit reported. 

"He (the officer) recognized him from the media reports, the pictures, and then the intel pictures we had," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

MAN ACCUSED OF ASSISTING MICHIGAN GOV. WHITMER KIDNAPPING PLOT SAYS HE SHOULD HAVE CONTACTED THE AUTHORITIES

Michigan man arrested at a Domino's

Joshua Hill, 25, was arrested at a Detroit Domino's pizza shop amid a manhunt fo him after allegedly killing his mother.  (Fox 2 Detroit)

The Michigan State Police announced the arrest on social media following the weeklong manhunt. 

"Good news. Joshua Hill, wanted for the Inkster homicide, has been located and taken into custody by DPD," the post read. "And of course he had a gun on him. Pends arraignment and court."

Hill allegedly killed his mother after a verbal argument on Sept. 4. He killed the 64-year-old woman inside her home in the Detroit suburb of Inkster, authorities said. 

She was shot multiple times. 

Michigan man on run arrested

An image of Joshua Hill released by authorities during a weeklong manhunt for him.  (Michigan State Police)

"If you will kill your mother, you’ll do anything," said Inkster Police Chief Bill Ratliff told the news outlet. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.