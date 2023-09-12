Michigan man accused of killing his mom arrested at Domino's pizza shop

A Michigan man accused of killing his mother and going on the run was arrested Sunday after a police officer spotted him at a Domino's pizza shop ordering food.

Joshua Hill, 25, was ordering stuffed cheesy bread when a Detroit police officer on patrol saw him, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

"He (the officer) recognized him from the media reports, the pictures, and then the intel pictures we had," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

The Michigan State Police announced the arrest on social media following the weeklong manhunt.

"Good news. Joshua Hill, wanted for the Inkster homicide, has been located and taken into custody by DPD," the post read. "And of course he had a gun on him. Pends arraignment and court."

Hill allegedly killed his mother after a verbal argument on Sept. 4. He killed the 64-year-old woman inside her home in the Detroit suburb of Inkster, authorities said.

She was shot multiple times.

"If you will kill your mother, you’ll do anything," said Inkster Police Chief Bill Ratliff told the news outlet.

