Canadian father arrested in New York after missing 9-year-old daughter found dead in Lake George area

A Canadian man is in custody after his 9-year-old daughter was found dead in a wooded area of upstate New York, and authorities say "inconsistencies" in his account of her disappearance triggered an investigation, according to a statement released by the New York State Police (NYSP).

Luciano Frattolin, 45, was arrested early Monday and booked into Essex County Jail at approximately 2:04 a.m.

He is being held pending arraignment in Ticonderoga Town Court, NYSP said.

His daughter, Melina Galanis Frattolin, was reported missing Saturday night while the pair were visiting Lake George, New York, from Canada.

An Amber Alert was issued shortly after midnight Sunday based on Frattolin’s claim that Melina had been abducted.

But Sunday morning, the alert was canceled, and NYSP investigators said they had identified "inconsistencies" in Frattolin’s statements and timeline.

State Police launched a multi-agency search for the 9-year-old that included aviation, K9 units, forest rangers, and uniformed patrols, the department said.

Melina’s body was discovered on Sunday, July 20, in a wooded area near State Route 74 in Ticonderoga, the agency confirmed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into her death remains ongoing, and no charges have yet been formally announced against Frattolin.

In their release, NYSP said the Essex County District Attorney’s Office is involved in the case, and additional updates will be provided pending the autopsy and further investigation.

A press conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. ET Monday in Latham, New York, where New York State Police were expected to provide more details.