New York

Canadian father arrested in New York after missing 9-year-old daughter found dead in Lake George area

Melina Frattolin's body was discovered in Ticonderoga, New York, about 30 miles from Lake George

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
A Canadian man is in custody after his 9-year-old daughter was found dead in a wooded area of upstate New York, and authorities say "inconsistencies" in his account of her disappearance triggered an investigation, according to a statement released by the New York State Police (NYSP).

Luciano Frattolin, 45, was arrested early Monday and booked into Essex County Jail at approximately 2:04 a.m.

He is being held pending arraignment in Ticonderoga Town Court, NYSP said. 

His daughter, Melina Galanis Frattolin, was reported missing Saturday night while the pair were visiting Lake George, New York, from Canada.

CANADIAN GIRL, 9, FOUND DEAD IN NEW YORK AFTER FATHER CLAIMED SHE AS KIDNAPPED

Luciano Frattolin's booking photo

Luciano Frattolin, 45, is being held in Essex County Jail in upstate New York. (Essex County Jail)

An Amber Alert was issued shortly after midnight Sunday based on Frattolin’s claim that Melina had been abducted

But Sunday morning, the alert was canceled, and NYSP investigators said they had identified "inconsistencies" in Frattolin’s statements and timeline.

A selfie shows Melina Galanis Frattolin, a 9-year-old girl who police say was abducted Saturday night from Lake George, New York.

An Amber Alert was issued for 9-year-old Melina Galanis Frattolin after police said she was reportedly abducted Saturday night from Lake George, New York. (New York State Police)

State Police launched a multi-agency search for the 9-year-old that included aviation, K9 units, forest rangers, and uniformed patrols, the department said.

Melina’s body was discovered on Sunday, July 20, in a wooded area near State Route 74 in Ticonderoga, the agency confirmed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

SUSPECTED SERIAL KILLER MAY HAVE ABDUCTED NEWS ANCHOR WHO VANISHED 30 YEARS AGO: DOC

The investigation into her death remains ongoing, and no charges have yet been formally announced against Frattolin.

Lake George in New York

People are seen parasailing on Lake George on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Lake George, N.Y.  (Lori Van Buren/Albany Times Union via Getty Images)

In their release, NYSP said the Essex County District Attorney’s Office is involved in the case, and additional updates will be provided pending the autopsy and further investigation. 

A press conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. ET Monday in Latham, New York, where New York State Police were expected to provide more details.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital.