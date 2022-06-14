California man kept woman at his home, raped, tortured her for months, authorities say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California man kept a woman in his home against her will for months while he tortured and raped her before he was arrested following a standoff, authorities said.

Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, of the Los Angeles suburb of Chino Hills, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of kidnapping, torture, aggravated mayhem, rape, false imprisonment, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department spoke with the woman on June 9. She said she had been held against her will and that McGuire tortured, raped and assaulted her.

She had just escaped the home minutes before speaking with authorities. She had visible injuries that were consistent with her claims, they said.

McGuire fled the home prior to deputies serving a search warrant and an arrest warrant was subsequently issued, they said.

Investigators later learned he was staying in Placentia, a bedroom community in nearby Orange County. While trying to arrest him on Saturday, McGuire barricaded himself in the home, they said. He surrendered hours later and was taken into custody.

He is being held at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on no bail. He is slated to appear in court on Thursday, according to jail records.