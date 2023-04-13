California woman kidnapped in Mexico seen in video footage 'moments before' disappearance: FBI

The FBI has released video footage of missing California woman Monica De Leon Barba "moments before" she was kidnaped in Tepatitlán, Jalisco, Mexico.

De Leon Barba, a 29-year-old U.S. citizen, was last seen walking her dog on Nov. 29, 2022, around 5 p.m. before she was pulled into a van.

"The FBI is requesting the public's assistance in locating Monica and returning her safely to her family. We believe these videos may have generated new public tips to assist in our investigation," FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Tripp said in a Thursday afternoon statement.

Tripp told FOX 2 San Francisco that the FBI "believes this was a targeted kidnapping."

"We believe she is still being held hostage. The hostage takers have been in contact with her family and the FBI is working very closely with her family and with authorities in Mexico to bring her home safely," Tripp told the outlet.

Three vehicles are seen fleeing from the scene of her kidnapping in the FBI footage.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $40,000 for information leading to De Leon Barba's whereabouts.

De Leon Barba was headed to a nearby gym when the kidnapping occurred, her family wrote on a Facebook page dedicated to the missing woman titled, "Help Us Find Monica De Leon."

A State Department spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital that the agency and its embassies and consulates abroad "have no greater responsibility than the protection of U.S. citizens overseas" in response to a request for comment regarding De Leon's disappearance.

"The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State," the spokesperson said.

De Leon Barba was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants. She reportedly stands about 5 ft., 5 in. tall and has short black hair with blonde highlights.

Her dog was apparently left abandoned in the street, according to the Facebook group.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.