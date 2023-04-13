Madeline Kingsbury: Court docs, Minnesota police contradict claims from father of missing woman's kids

The father of Madeline Kingsbury's children released his first public statement 12 days after her "suspicious" and "involuntary" disappearance that appears to be unraveling.

Adam Fravel, the last person to see Kingsbury before she went missing March 31, said through his lawyer "he has nothing to do Maddi's disappearance," and he was told by police to stay away from press conferences and searches.

Court documents obtained by Fox News Digital and a law enforcement statement paint a different picture of what's happening behind the scenes in Winona, Minnesota.

"At one point, (Fravel) took the younger child into the residence and locked the door despite being told that the children were in the care and custody of Winona County," a petition filed April 4 by Winona County Health and Human Services just days after Kingsbury was last seen alleges.

"While (Fravel) was in the home with the younger child, a social worker could hear (Fravel) shouting expletives.

In the April 4 encounter, Fravel was allegedly "non-cooperative" and wouldn't allow social workers access to the kids, according to the petition.

That was the day Fravel allegedly had a tense, volatile standoff with social workers and police who attempted to take custody of the children, ages two and five, because he doesn't have custodial rights, according to the court filing.

Further muddying the waters is an emailed statement by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which is assisting the Winona Police in Kingsbury's search, that said it's "not aware of any law enforcement advising Mr. Fravel not to attend news conferences or search(es) for Madeline."

Fravel's lawyer, Zach Bauer, who released his client's statement Wednesday, told Fox News Digital Thursday the case is being handled by the Winona Police Department.

"Investigators within that agency told Adam that they did not believe he should attend the news conferences or searches for Madeline citing safety concerns," Bauer said.

Winona Police have been tightlipped about the case because providing details "would jeopardize our ability" to find Kingsbury and "if warranted, hold accountable the person or persons responsible," the local police department said in its most recent statement Wednesday.

Bauer said he doesn't represent Fravel in the child custody matter but said, "It's our general position to not comment on pending litigation."

Fravel is fighting in the courts to gain custody of the children.

Madeline's sister, Megan Kingsbury, told Fox News Digital in a previous interview she needs to protect the children, so she couldn't get into specifics.

"They're in a safe place," she said.

The April 4 court filings detail the alleged ongoing struggle by social workers and law enforcement to pry the children away from Fravel and his family following Kingsbury's disappearance.

Social workers explained to Fravel and his family what was happening and "encouraged" them to be cooperative to help the children, the petition says.

"These attempts were unsuccessful," according to the petition. "(Fravel) and his family made multiple calls to (Fravel's) attorney and at one point stated that the attorney advised them to take the children in the home so that they could not be removed.

"Officials on scene informed the family that they cannot obstruct this process. At one point, (Fravel's) father mentioned that Winona County should prepare for a big lawsuit regarding this."

Fravel then allegedly put the kids in a car, and the social workers tried to help secure the children's seat belts, but Fravel "was not willing to accept assistance," the petition alleges. Fravel allegedly placed the kids in the wrong car seats.

"Additionally, (Fravel) was unwilling to gather belongings for the children, therefore the children left the home with only the clothes they were wearing," according to the petition.

The search 26-year-old Madeline enters its second week.

Thousands of volunteers joined law enforcement and her family and friends over the weekend as they scoured 120,000 acres of land designated by police.

Megan Kingsbury, Madeline's sister, told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview at the time that she and her family had one goal of bringing Madeline home.

That hasn't changed, and it's no different from law enforcement's goal.

Police said Wednesday they drafted and served "numerous" search warrants based on information received via tips or through investigative discovery.

Kingsbury's van, which she was seen driving the day she went missing, has been impounded and is being processed for evidence, according to police.

"Throughout the investigation, we have worked closely with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to identify and process any available forensic evidence," Winona Police said. "We are following up on leads and paths of inquiry trying to get answers."

Police haven't responded to Fox News Digital's request for more information about the search warrants, and police declined to comment on Fox News Digital's questions during a brief phone call Tuesday.

"We understand just how much the community wants answers, and we are asking everyone to be patient as the investigative process unfolds," Winona Police said. "We remain confident we will find Maddi and bring her home to her family."

Police said tips from the public have been integral to the investigation. People can call 1-800-222-TIPS or go to crimestoppersmn.org.

Police have also asked everyone in the area to check their security cameras and walk their properties.

Police asked residents to preserve all footage from March 31 and April 1.