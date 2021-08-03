California woman indicted on murder charge in death of son, 7, found dead near Las Vegas hiking trail

A California mom accused of strangling her 7-year-old son and leaving his body on a hiking trail near Las Vegas has been indicted.

A grand jury returned a murder charge indictment against 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez on Friday, KSNV NBC reported.

Hikers found the body of her son, Liam Husted, near the Mountain Spring Trailhead in late May. The boy could not immediately be identified when his body was first discovered and investigators worked tirelessly to piece together the mystery surrounding the child.

The 7-year-old was last seen leaving San Jose on May 24 with Moreno Rodriguez. The discovery of his body launched a nationwide manhunt for the boy’s mother.

Investigators learned that the mother and her child were last seen in the San Jose area on May 24 driving a 2007 dark blue Dodge Caliber that officials said was packed full of belongings.

They were able to track her movements to Laguna Beach, California, on May 26 and then Victorville, California, later that afternoon.

Authorities arrested Moreno Rodriguez in Denver on a tip from a family member who recognized Husted’s image from news reports.

Prosecutors said Moreno Rodriguez attempted to strangling the boy after becoming frustrated with him. She is due in court on Tuesday.

