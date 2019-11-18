California shooting at NFL-watch party leaves 4 dead, 6 wounded: report

A backyard gathering of football fans turned into a bloodbath after gunfire broke out in Fresno, Calif., on Sunday night.

“Several” people were reported dead and multiple others were wounded, authorities told Fresno’s FOX 26.

A Twitter message from reporter Marie Edinger later said four people were dead and six were wounded.

4 PHILADELPHIA SHOOTINGS IN 4 HOURS LEAVE AT LEAST 2 DEAD, REPORTS SAY

“Officers arrived on scene. … What we found were several individuals deceased in the backyard,” Lt. Bill Dooley of the Fresno Police department told the Fresno Bee. “We do have multiple shooting victims. We’re not releasing the total number yet.”

“What we do know is that this was a gathering, a family and friend gathering in the backyard,” Dooley said. “Everyone was watching football this evening when unknown suspects approached the residence, snuck into the backyard and opened fire.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.