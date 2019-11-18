Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Shooting
Published
Last Update 24 mins ago

California shooting at NFL-watch party leaves 4 dead, 6 wounded: report

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 18

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 18 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A backyard gathering of football fans turned into a bloodbath after gunfire broke out in Fresno, Calif., on Sunday night.

“Several” people were reported dead and multiple others were wounded, authorities told Fresno’s FOX 26.

A Twitter message from reporter Marie Edinger later said four people were dead and six were wounded.

4 PHILADELPHIA SHOOTINGS IN 4 HOURS LEAVE AT LEAST 2 DEAD, REPORTS SAY

“Officers arrived on scene. … What we found were several individuals deceased in the backyard,” Lt. Bill Dooley of the Fresno Police department told the Fresno Bee. “We do have multiple shooting victims. We’re not releasing the total number yet.”

“What we do know is that this was a gathering, a family and friend gathering in the backyard,” Dooley said. “Everyone was watching football this evening when unknown suspects approached the residence, snuck into the backyard and opened fire.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.