Multiple people were killed after a shooting at a Walmart store in Oklahoma on Monday, according to officials.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol told Fox affiliate KOKH FOX 25 the shooting happened at a Walmart in Duncan, located roughly 75 miles south of the state capital of Oklahoma City.

At least three people were killed in the shooting, officials told FOX25. It was not yet clear how many were injured.

TACO BELL THIEF HELPS HIMSELF TO TOSTADA SHELLS DURING ROBBERY

The Duncan Police Department said on Facebook it was "aware of reports" of the shooting.

"We are gathering information and will provide an update as soon as one is available," police said.

A dispatcher told the Associated Press that "everyone is at the scene."

Aerial images from Oklahoma City television station KWTV/KOTV showed police tape covering part of the parking lot as first responders combed through the area.

Authorities marked the location of shell casings around one red vehicle, where bullet holes could be seen in the windshield of the car.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Duncan Public Schools said on Facebook that schools were placed on lockdown due to the shooting.

"Schools will operate as normal, but visitors will not be admitted until police report it is safe," the district said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.