California middle school assistant principal nabbed in child sex sting

The San José Police Department announced that a task force arrested nearly a dozen people last week for seeking sex with a minor, including one individual who was an assistant principal at a local school.

"Between February 3 and February 6, 2026, the San José Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested 11 individuals for communicating with… the intent to have sex with a minor," the police department said.

"The arrests were a result of a proactive multi-agency enforcement operation focused on individuals using online platforms to engage in the sexual exploitation of minors," the release notes. "All suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for attempted lewd acts with a minor, arranging meetings with a minor for sexual purposes, and other crimes related to child exploitation."

Ruben Guzman, who was working as an assistant principal at Sunrise Middle School, is one of the individuals who was arrested.

"Undercover officers from various law enforcement agencies posed as juveniles online to identify individuals seeking to sexually exploit children," the police department said. "During the operation, undercover officers with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and SJPD ICAC identified Ruben Guzman as a potential suspect and initiated a criminal investigation."

Guzman allegedly attempted to schedule a sexual encounter with what he thought was a 13-year-old boy. But instead he was met by law enforcement and was arrested.

"On the evening of February 3, 2026, Suspect Guzman started to communicate with who he believed was a 13-year-old juvenile male. The suspect acknowledged the child was underage and told the minor that he wanted to engage in sexual acts, further enticing the minor by offering money in exchange. Suspect Guzman arranged to pick up the child in the city of San José but when he arrived, he was apprehended by Officers with the SJPD Covert Response Unit who immediately took him into custody," the police department wrote.

Sunrise Middle School director Teresa Robinson provided Fox News Digital with a statement that noted, "We were informed by law enforcement that our assistant principal had been arrested in connection with allegations involving a minor that did not involve our school. Our immediate priority was student safety. The individual was removed from campus right away and will have no further contact with students."

"Since then, we have spoken with students in age-appropriate ways, communicated directly with families, and made counseling support available on campus. We have also provided clear ways for anyone in our community to share concerns. At this time, there is no information indicating that any Sunrise students were involved. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement. While this is deeply upsetting, it does not reflect who we are as a school. Our focus remains on supporting our students and families," the statement noted.