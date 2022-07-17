California police arrest suspect after 78-year-old woman stabbed to death in alleyway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California man was arrested Saturday after a 78-year-old woman was stabbed to death in an alleyway, police said.

Police officers in Long Beach, California were dispatched to the 2900 block of Coolidge Street around 6:18 a.m. regarding a fatal stabbing.

The officers found the woman in an alleyway with stab wounds on her upper torso. Fire officials arrived on the scene and determined the victim deceased.

A neighbor told police he saw someone running from the area of the attack. Officers located the suspect matching the description running towards the 91 Freeway shortly thereafter.

Police said the suspect did not comply with the officers’ commands, and they used force to take him into custody. A knife was recovered at the arrest location, police said.

Investigators believe the victim was in the alleyway collecting recyclables when the suspect attacked her from behind. Police said the suspect stabbed the woman and fled the area on foot after residents began yelling for help.

Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Kevin Ngo, a Long Beach resident, about 25 miles south of Los Angeles. He was booked into the Long Beach City Jail for one count of murder and is being held on $2,000,000 bail.

Police have identified the victim as 78-year-old Paz Veliz, also a Long Beach resident. Detectives have not determined a motive for the killing but are investigating the relationship between the suspect and the victim. Police said both individuals lived in the same condo complex.

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact Homicide Detectives Sean Magee or Juan Carlos Reyes at 562-570-7244.