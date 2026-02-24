Viral video shows Whataburger staff fending off attacker with trash can, fry basket

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The saying ‘Don’t Mess with Texas’ took on a whole new meaning when a burger joint employee went viral for fending off an alleged attacker with a fry basket and a trash can.

Video of the confrontation went viral after a customer recorded the encounter as it unfolded at a Whataburger location in Paris, Texas.

Witness Billy Jones told Fox News' affiliate KDFW that while he was eating, a man dressed in all black entered and began attacking a worker.

According to Jones, a fast food employee jumped into action and struck the man on the head with a wire fry basket, knocking him to the ground.

Jones told the local outlet that he began recording as the manager followed suit — using a trash can to repeatedly strike the suspect.

In the viral video, employees can be heard shouting for someone to press the panic button. The suspect eventually fled the building as workers called 911. According to police, Anthony William Newhuis, 41, of Spring, Texas, was arrested following the incident.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

SEND US A TIP HERE

He was found in the back parking lot of the burger joint bleeding from his head, according to a press release from the Paris Police Department. After receiving the details of the incident, Newhuis was arrested and charged with assault resulting in bodily injury and public intoxication.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He was taken to a medical facility for treatment of his injury and then placed in jail. While in jail, police said, Newhuis flooded the cells intentionally and was subsequently charged with criminal mischief less than $750.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

"At Whataburger, guest and employee security are a top priority. We take incidents such as this seriously and are fully cooperating with authorities," a spokesperson for the company told Fox News Digital.