U.S.

Viral video shows Whataburger staff fending off attacker with trash can, fry basket

Anthony William Newhuis, 41, was arrested and charged with assault and public intoxication after the Paris, Texas incident

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Whataburger employee fends off alleged attack with fry basket, trash can Video

Whataburger employee fends off alleged attack with fry basket, trash can

A viral video shows workers at a Paris, Texas, Whataburger using a wire fry basket and a trash can to fend off an alleged attacker dressed in all black. (Credit: Billy Jones)

The saying ‘Don’t Mess with Texas’ took on a whole new meaning when a burger joint employee went viral for fending off an alleged attacker with a fry basket and a trash can.

Video of the confrontation went viral after a customer recorded the encounter as it unfolded at a Whataburger location in Paris, Texas.

Witness Billy Jones told Fox News' affiliate KDFW that while he was eating, a man dressed in all black entered and began attacking a worker.

Employee using a trash can to repeatedly fend off an alleged attacker.

A Whataburger employee in Texas fended off an alleged attacker with the tools he had on hand – a trash can and fry basket. (Billy Jones via KDFW)

According to Jones, a fast food employee jumped into action and struck the man on the head with a wire fry basket, knocking him to the ground.

Jones told the local outlet that he began recording as the manager followed suit — using a trash can to repeatedly strike the suspect.

Employee holding trash can during attack.

The employee repeatedly smacked the alleged attacker with the trash can as other employees called for help. (Billy Jones )

In the viral video, employees can be heard shouting for someone to press the panic button. The suspect eventually fled the building as workers called 911. According to police, Anthony William Newhuis, 41, of Spring, Texas, was arrested following the incident.

Cars wait in the drive-thru line at a Whataburger.

Cars wait in the drive-thru line at a Whataburger. (iStock)

He was found in the back parking lot of the burger joint bleeding from his head, according to a press release from the Paris Police Department. After receiving the details of the incident, Newhuis was arrested and charged with assault resulting in bodily injury and public intoxication.

He was taken to a medical facility for treatment of his injury and then placed in jail. While in jail, police said, Newhuis flooded the cells intentionally and was subsequently charged with criminal mischief less than $750.

"At Whataburger, guest and employee security are a top priority. We take incidents such as this seriously and are fully cooperating with authorities," a spokesperson for the company told Fox News Digital.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
