CRIME
Published

Georgia police arrest 2 suspects in Walmart kidnapping

The suspect told family members he was upset about his relationship with the victim ending, police said

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Georgia authorities arrested two people in the kidnapping of a Walmart employee in the Clayton County area, police said. 

Cameron Ja’Michael Hopkins, 19, kidnapped 18-year-old Khaliyah Jones, a Walmart employee in Lovejoy, Georgia, around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday. 

Kidnapping suspect, 19-year-old Cameron Hopkins.

Kidnapping suspect, 19-year-old Cameron Hopkins. (Lovejoy Police Department)

Witnesses told police an armed male walked up to a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot, broke the window, and dragged Jones out at gunpoint, then forced her into the vehicle before fleeing the scene. 

Family members called Hopkins and told them he was upset about his relationship with Jones ending and threatened to shoot and kill her if police attempted to pull him over, police said. 

L-R: Demarco Jennings, 33, and Cameron Hopkins, 19. 

L-R: Demarco Jennings, 33, and Cameron Hopkins, 19.  (Lovejoy Police Department)

Police said Hopkins abandoned the vehicle at some point and was picked up by 33-year-old Demarco Jennings. They said Hopkins forced the woman into the back of the car. When the vehicle stopped in Mason, Jones got out and ran to a nearby business for safety, police said. 

Khaliyah Jones reunited with her family. 

Khaliyah Jones reunited with her family.  (Lovejoy Police Department)

Jones informed investigators that Hopkins and Jennings were headed to Albany, about 2 hours south of Lovejoy. With the help of the Albany police department, investigators located Hopkins and Jennings and arrested them. 

Both suspects were transported back to Clayton County and jailed on several felony charges. Police said Jones has safely been returned to her family.

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  