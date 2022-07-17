Georgia police arrest 2 suspects in Walmart kidnapping

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Georgia authorities arrested two people in the kidnapping of a Walmart employee in the Clayton County area, police said.

Cameron Ja’Michael Hopkins, 19, kidnapped 18-year-old Khaliyah Jones, a Walmart employee in Lovejoy, Georgia, around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Witnesses told police an armed male walked up to a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot, broke the window, and dragged Jones out at gunpoint, then forced her into the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Family members called Hopkins and told them he was upset about his relationship with Jones ending and threatened to shoot and kill her if police attempted to pull him over, police said.

Police said Hopkins abandoned the vehicle at some point and was picked up by 33-year-old Demarco Jennings. They said Hopkins forced the woman into the back of the car. When the vehicle stopped in Mason, Jones got out and ran to a nearby business for safety, police said.

Jones informed investigators that Hopkins and Jennings were headed to Albany, about 2 hours south of Lovejoy. With the help of the Albany police department, investigators located Hopkins and Jennings and arrested them.

Both suspects were transported back to Clayton County and jailed on several felony charges. Police said Jones has safely been returned to her family.