California mass shooting: Gunman Huu Can Tran didn’t know Monterey Park dance hall victims, sheriff says

Huu Can Tran, the 72-year-old gunman who killed 11 people Saturday night inside a ballroom dance hall in Monterey Park, California, had no known relationship to the victims and a motive for the massacre during Lunar New Year celebrations was still unclear, investigators said Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters that Tran had not been to the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in the past five years and didn’t appear to specifically target the victims.

"We have not been able to establish a connection between the suspect and any of the victims thus far," Luna said.

Tran took time to reload as he sprayed at least 42 bullets on a mostly elderly crowd of dancers at the dance hall, killing 11 people and wounding nine, the sheriff said, adding that Tran had used a variant of the MAC-10 semiautomatic machine pistol with a 30-round magazine.

The victims killed Saturday night have been identified as Valentino Alvero, 68, Hong Jian, 62, Yu Kao, 72, Lilian Li, 63, Ming Wei Ma, 72, My Nhan, 65, Diana Tom, 72, Muoi Ung, 67, Chia Yau, 76, Wen Yu, 64, and Xiujuan Yu, 57.

After his assault, police said the shooter fled the ballroom and used a Norinco 7.62 x 25mm pistol, which was properly registered, to take his own life inside a van as police closed in on Sunday morning.

Investigators also obtained a warrant for the suspect’s home, where they found a Savage Arms .308 caliber bolt action rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

With no known connection to the victims, investigators are still trying to determine Tran’s motive.

"It doesn’t make sense," Luna said. "It really doesn’t."

