California
Published

11 Monterey Park, California, shooting victims identified by LA coroner

Suspected gunman Huu Can Tran opened fire at Star Ballroom Dance Studio on Saturday

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
The Los Angeles County coroner has identified the remaining victims killed over the weekend in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. 

The victims who died following the attack at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles:

– Valentino Alvero, 68

– Hong Jian, 62

– Yu Kao, 72

– Lilian Li, 63

– Ming Wei Ma, 72

– My Nhan, 65

– Diana Tom, 72

– Muoi Ung, 67

– Chia Yau, 76

– Wen Yu, 64

– Xiujuan Yu, 57 

My Nhan, 65, one of the victims in Saturday night's massacre. 

My Nhan, 65, one of the victims in Saturday night's massacre.  (Fox News)

Nine others were wounded and the suspected gunman, Huu Can Tran, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday in a van in Torrance. 

Huu Can Tran, 72, was discovered dead on Sunday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Huu Can Tran, 72, was discovered dead on Sunday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

As of Tuesday, the motive for the mass shooting remains unknown. 

It happened during Lunar New Year celebrations. 

Kenny Loo, 71, prays outside Star Ballroom Dance Studio for the victims killed in Saturday's shooting in Monterey Park, California, on Monday, Jan. 23.

Kenny Loo, 71, prays outside Star Ballroom Dance Studio for the victims killed in Saturday's shooting in Monterey Park, California, on Monday, Jan. 23. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

A man who described himself as a longtime friend of Tran told The Associated Press that the 72-year-old offered free lessons at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in search of a new dance partner after divorcing his wife, yet complained that the people there did not like him. 

Following the Saturday shooting in Monterey Park, two more mass shootings in California – one in Half Moon Bay and the other in Oakland – left a combined eight dead and eight injured. 

