11 Monterey Park, California, shooting victims identified by LA coroner

The Los Angeles County coroner has identified the remaining victims killed over the weekend in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.

The victims who died following the attack at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles:

– Valentino Alvero, 68

– Hong Jian, 62

– Yu Kao, 72

– Lilian Li, 63

– Ming Wei Ma, 72

– My Nhan, 65

– Diana Tom, 72

– Muoi Ung, 67

– Chia Yau, 76

– Wen Yu, 64

– Xiujuan Yu, 57

Nine others were wounded and the suspected gunman, Huu Can Tran, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday in a van in Torrance.

As of Tuesday, the motive for the mass shooting remains unknown.

It happened during Lunar New Year celebrations.

A man who described himself as a longtime friend of Tran told The Associated Press that the 72-year-old offered free lessons at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in search of a new dance partner after divorcing his wife, yet complained that the people there did not like him.

Following the Saturday shooting in Monterey Park, two more mass shootings in California – one in Half Moon Bay and the other in Oakland – left a combined eight dead and eight injured.