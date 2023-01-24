11 Monterey Park, California, shooting victims identified by LA coroner
Suspected gunman Huu Can Tran opened fire at Star Ballroom Dance Studio on Saturday
The Los Angeles County coroner has identified the remaining victims killed over the weekend in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.
The victims who died following the attack at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles:
– Valentino Alvero, 68
– Hong Jian, 62
– Yu Kao, 72
– Lilian Li, 63
– Ming Wei Ma, 72
– My Nhan, 65
– Diana Tom, 72
– Muoi Ung, 67
– Chia Yau, 76
– Wen Yu, 64
– Xiujuan Yu, 57
Nine others were wounded and the suspected gunman, Huu Can Tran, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday in a van in Torrance.
As of Tuesday, the motive for the mass shooting remains unknown.
It happened during Lunar New Year celebrations.
A man who described himself as a longtime friend of Tran told The Associated Press that the 72-year-old offered free lessons at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in search of a new dance partner after divorcing his wife, yet complained that the people there did not like him.
Following the Saturday shooting in Monterey Park, two more mass shootings in California – one in Half Moon Bay and the other in Oakland – left a combined eight dead and eight injured.