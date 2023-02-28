Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

California cancer nonprofit says thieves stole bus with wigs, patient supplies

The San Francisco-based group got the bus back but its catalytic converter was stolen, in addition to the items inside

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Pastor reveals how he thwarted armed robbery during church service by praying for gunmen Video

Pastor reveals how he thwarted armed robbery during church service by praying for gunmen

Pastor Marquaello Futrell said the gunmen were wanted for the robbery of two convenience stores on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

A cancer nonprofit in California said thieves stole a bus that carries supplies to patients and has been severely damaged.

The bus was parked behind the offices of Bay Area Cancer Connections in San Mateo during President's Day weekend when it was stolen, FOX San Francisco reported. 

Inside the bus were wigs, hats and other items women battling cancer.

A bus belonging to California cancer nonprofit was stolen, along with wigs and other items given to breast and ovarian cancer patients for free. 

A bus belonging to California cancer nonprofit was stolen, along with wigs and other items given to breast and ovarian cancer patients for free.  (KTVU)

"The hardest part about this is recovering from this, not only is the bus out of commission. It's going to be expensive to fix, but replacing all those things for our patients," Rina Bello, executive director of the nonprofit. 

The group got the bus back Sunday. The catalytic converter was also stolen and the group was forced to cancel an event to serve patients last weekend. 

The group used the bus to bring supplies to patients all over the Bay Area. Many of the women served are low-income and the services are offered for free.

"Whenever we have to pull back a service, it's painful," said Beth Solomon, a volunteer with Bay Area Cancer Connections. 

Among the items inside the bus were wigs for cancer patients. 

Among the items inside the bus were wigs for cancer patients.  (KTVU)

The group plans to be at San Francisco General Hospital on Tuesday where 14 patients were supposed to be served. It can only help five. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I feel violated," said Whiley. "It's important to me and others to get these items," said Shannon Whiley, who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer. "They help in so many ways."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.