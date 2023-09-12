California burglar breaks into home, drinks liquor, eats food over 2 days while homeowners on vacation

A convicted burglar allegedly made himself at home for two days during a break-in at a California residence while the homeowners were away on vacation.

Yuri Brand, 39, helped himself to food and alcohol totaling $1,000 while inside the home in the San Francisco suburb of Piedmont, Fox San Francisco reported. Authorities said Brand broke into the home through a back door and left a mess.

SAN FRANCISCO STRUGGLING TO FILL EMPTY DOWNTOWN STOREFRONTS: 'VACANCIES OPERATE LIKE A VIRUS'

He allegedly drank almost all the alcohol stored in a liquor cabinet and took items from the refrigerator. Investigators reviewed the surveillance video and recognized Brand as someone they arrested earlier in the morning on the day of the burglary at a different location.

Surveillance footage appears to show an intruder walking inside and outside the home.

"Makes me a little bit on guard," one of the homeowners told the news outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brand has been charged by the Alameda County district attorney with burglary and trespassing. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Piedmont Police Department.