California burglar breaks into home, drinks liquor, eats food over 2 days while homeowners on vacation

Yuri Brand, 39, allegedly drank all the alcohol in a liquor cabinet and ate much of the food inside the home

A convicted burglar allegedly made himself at home for two days during a break-in at a California residence while the homeowners were away on vacation. 

Yuri Brand, 39, helped himself to food and alcohol totaling $1,000 while inside the home in the San Francisco suburb of Piedmont, Fox San Francisco reported. Authorities said Brand broke into the home through a back door and left a mess. 

California suspected burglar

Yuri Brand, 39, allegedly drank alcohol and ate the food inside a San Francisco-area home over two days while the homeowners were away on vacation.  (KTVU)

He allegedly drank almost all the alcohol stored in a liquor cabinet and took items from the refrigerator. Investigators reviewed the surveillance video and recognized Brand as someone they arrested earlier in the morning on the day of the burglary at a different location. 

Surveillance footage appears to show an intruder walking inside and outside the home. 

"Makes me a little bit on guard," one of the homeowners told the news outlet. 

Brand has been charged by the Alameda County district attorney with burglary and trespassing. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Piedmont Police Department. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.