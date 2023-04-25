Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California amusement park implements chaperone policy, cites 'inappropriate behavior'

The California amusement park is the latest to implement the policy

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
An amusement park in California is implementing a chaperone policy after increasing incidents of inappropriate behavior by minors across the industry.

The new policy at California's Great America in Santa Clara went into effect on April 22 and states that all guests ages 15 and younger must be with a chaperone who's at least 21 years or older to be admitted to the amusement park after 4 p.m.

People under 15-years-old who are in the amusement park past 4 p.m. are subject to removal, according to a statement.

Each adult ages 21 and over can chaperone 10 people, according to the policy.

California amusement park

The Patriot roller coaster takes riders through a 360-degree loop during a preview ride at California's Great America amusement park in Santa Clara, Calif., on Friday, March 31, 2017. The first floorless coaster in the park's history takes riders from a nine-story drop, into a 360-degree loop, a helix that threads the loop and a corkscrew at a top speed of 45 mph. The coaster made its official park debut on April 1, 2017. (Anda Chu/Bay Area News Group) (Photo by MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images)

A statement from the amusement park blames bad behavior by minors as a reason for the policy being implemented.

"The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at California's Great America.  Over the past two years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues.  We are committed to keeping California's Great America a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences and immersive entertainment," the statement reads.

"We believe these changes will help ensure that California's Great America continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food. Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come," it continues.

Amusement parks in Ohio, Missouri, and North Carolina are implementing similar policies.

Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte, North Carolina, also announced that it's implementing a chaperone policy after a teenager was rescued from a large claw game after he allegedly climbed in to steal a prize.

Teenager gets trapped in Carowinds claw machine

A 13-year-old boy got trapped inside a claw machine at the Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday. (Carowinds Fans Only/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

The park's medical team got the boy out after being made aware of the incident.

The teenager is banned from the amusement park for one year because of alleged attempted theft.

Missouri amusement park

A Missouri sheriff's office says that up to 150 teenagers were involved in a fight at an amusement park over the weekend. (Google Maps)

Worlds of Fun amusement park in Kansas City, Missouri implemented a chaperone policy on April 15, requiring all people ages 15 or younger must be with a person who is at least 21 in order to "be admitted to, or remain in, the park after 4:00 p.m."

The policy was implemented after a fight involving 100 to 150 teenagers broke out on April 8.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.