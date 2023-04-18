Expand / Collapse search
Theme Parks
Published

Ohio police arrest teenager with loaded handgun outside amusement park

Ohio police say the 17-year-old was in possession of a 9 mm pistol and ammunition

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police in Ohio arrested a teenager after he allegedly brought a handgun to an area just outside an amusement park.

Mason, Ohio, officials say the incident involving the 17-year-old happened April 15 just before 6:40 p.m., at Kings Island amusement park, according to WLWT.

Court documents state the teenager was holding a black bag containing a loaded handgun, which was stolen, adding that he ran off when officers approached him and jumped a fence into a security area at the amusement park.

Officers eventually found the teen hiding in the woods and arrested him. 

MISSOURI THEME PARK IMPLEMENTS NEW RULE AFTER MASSIVE BRAWL ERUPTS INVOLVING MORE THAN 150 TEENS

Kings Island has 364-acres of fun with rides and a water park. It's located off Interstate 71 in Mason, Ohio, and is owned by Cedar Fair. 

Kings Island has 364-acres of fun with rides and a water park. It's located off Interstate 71 in Mason, Ohio, and is owned by Cedar Fair.  (Liz Dufour/The Enquirer/USA TODAY NETWORK)

The teenager was in possession of a 9 mm pistol and ammunition, police said.

MISSOURI AMUSEMENT PARK BRAWL INVOLVING UPWARD OF 150 TEENS INJURES OFF-DUTY DEPUTY: SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Visitors stream into Kings Island June 23, 2021. The 364-acre park is located off I-71 in Mason, Ohio, and is owned by Cedar Fair. 

Visitors stream into Kings Island June 23, 2021. The 364-acre park is located off I-71 in Mason, Ohio, and is owned by Cedar Fair.  (Liz Dufour/The Enquirer/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Kings Island suspended operation in one area of the park while the incident was ongoing, according to WLWT.

The teenager has been charged with receiving stolen property, obstruction and trespassing, and having weapons under disability.

Saturday was opening day at the seasonal amusement park.

The Diamondback roller coaster at Kings Island in Mason, Ohio, recently honored its 20 millionth rider.

The Diamondback roller coaster at Kings Island in Mason, Ohio, recently honored its 20 millionth rider. (Cara Owsley/The Enquirer/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Fox News Digital reached out to Kings Island for comment.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.