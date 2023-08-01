Expand / Collapse search
California 13-year-old girl totals parents' Tesla in Santa Rosa crash: police

None of the minors involved in the crash were injuried

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A 13-year-old girl in California crashed her parents' Tesla in an early Tuesday morning collision, police say.

Santa Rosa Police Department reported that officers were dispatched to a major collision at around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday. They found a "severely damaged" Tesla that had just collided with a nearby utility pole near King and Howard streets.

Police found a group of teenagers at the scene. They all had minor injuries but could still get out of the vehicle and walk.

"After speaking with the juveniles, it appears a 13-year-old female had been driving her parents’ Tesla without permission," Santa Rosa Police Department said in a Facebook post. 

Damaged Tesla

Santa Rosa officers were dispatched to a major collision at around 4:35 a.m. on Tuesday morning.  (Santa Rosa Police Department)

"Based on the juveniles’ statements, the driver lost control on King Street when she hit a dip in the road, causing her to lose even more control," police added.

Authorities determined that the car hit a street sign, a utility pole and three parked cars.

King Street and Howard Street

Officers found a "severely damaged" Tesla near King Street and Howard Street. (Google Maps)

"The juveniles’ parents were all notified," police added in their statement. "Officers are still determining if alcohol was involved in the collision or if there were any other factors or persons involved."

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) was contacted to inspect the damaged utility pole, but no power disruptions were reported in the area.

Santa Rosa Police Department exteriors

Santa Rosa Police Department is determining if alcohol was involved in rhe crash. (Google Maps)

Santa Rosa Police Department is actively investigating the incident. There are no additional details at this time.