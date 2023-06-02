Tesla treasure trove found in China after 13 years now worth a record $2 million

A trio of brand-new Teslas that were sitting in shipping containers on a Chinese dock since 2010 are about to be sold for a record amount.

The Roadsters were recently discovered in the city of Quingdao, having never been picked up by their buyer.

They were reportedly ordered by a Chinese startup electric car company that went bankrupt before it could claim them, presumably to reverse engineer the vehicles to assist with the development of its products.

Phoenix-based Tesla specialist Gruber Motor Company is handling their sale and accepting bids.

The collection includes an orange Base trim Roadster and a two Roadster Sports in orange and red.

Their batteries have been "bricked" and no longer work from not having been used or charged for so long, but the cars are otherwise in their original factory condition.

The Roadster was built from 2008 through 2012, and in 2010, had starting prices of $109,000 for Base models and $128,000 for Sports in the U.S.

Gruber Motor Company currently has a vetted bid of $2 million for all three cars and the deadline for new ones is midnight Friday.

If the sale goes through, that would put a value of $666,666 on each of the cars, which would blow away the record price know to have been paid for a Tesla Roadster.

That currently stands at $250,000, which was how much Gruber Motor Company sold the 13th Roadster ever built in February 2022.