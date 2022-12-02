Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

CA man charged for killing 1, injuring 5 in Thanksgiving road rage shooting

The California man allegedly followed a truck that stuck the car he was traveling in

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A California man has been charged with killing one person and wounding five in a road rage shooting on Thanksgiving.

Lee Quevon Walker, 41, is charged with murder, attempted murder and other crimes for allegedly following a truck that hit the vehicle he was traveling in and shooting at its driver and passengers, the Orange County District Attorney's office said in a statement Thursday.

Walker later turned himself into police. He is being held without bail and scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 14.

FLORIDA SERIAL BURGLAR ARRESTED 10 TIMES IN 2021 IS IN CUSTODY AGAIN AFTER SERVING 'BRIEF SENTENCE': POLICE

Authorities said Lucas Rivera-Velasco, 30, was driving home from a Costa Mesa restaurant on Thanksgiving with five passengers in his truck when he hit the vehicle Walker was driving.

Walker, who is from the nearby city of Santa Ana and was traveling with his 3-year-old son and girlfriend, got out of his vehicle but Rivera-Velasco drove off, authorities said.

Lee Quevon Walker, 41, is charged with murder and attempted murder in California.

Lee Quevon Walker, 41, is charged with murder and attempted murder in California. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walker then got back into his vehicle and followed Rivera-Velasco until he pulled over. He then exited again, walked over and fired shots into the truck, killing Rivera-Velasco and wounding the others, the statement said.

"It is unconscionable to think that a traffic collision could result in the death of a man and the attempted murder of five people," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in the statement. "Life is too precious to waste over something as trivial as a traffic collision."

An email message was left for Walker's attorney, Michael Morrison.