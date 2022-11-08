Florida serial burglar arrested 10 times in 2021 is in custody again after serving 'brief sentence': police

A suspect who Florida police say served a "brief sentence" after being arrested 10 times last year for burglaries has been taken into custody again for allegedly breaking into properties occupied by sleeping tourists in the Orlando area.

Corionn Jones-Bentley, 29, is now facing multiple charges after police started investigating a burglary trend that targeted at least 9 homes in 2022, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

"When someone enters your residence and violates your privacy and is standing potentially over your child – at what point does it take for this guy to go to prison for 10, 15 years?" Sheriff Marcos Lopez asked reporters on Monday, after Jones-Bentley was arrested the day before. "He basically committed 10 total burglaries and everything was plead no contest, plead no contest, dismissed by state, plead no contest, dismissed by state."

"This is definitely not his first time being in trouble for burglary. In 2021, Mr. Jones-Bentley was arrested 10 different times for burglary to residences," Lopez added. "Those arrests were scattered throughout the year. And in 2022, he started burglarizing again after serving a brief sentence for his 2021 burglaries."

The sheriff’s office said during the recent wave of reported burglaries, Jones-Bentley "would enter residences and steal money while occupants were asleep inside."

"During one specific incident, a father found the suspect inside and near his children’s room," police added in a statement. "The suspect was confronted and battered the father before fleeing the scene."

Jones-Bentley was arrested after investigators spotted him on Sunday parking his car in a dark part of a road before exiting his vehicle and walking toward "occupied rental properties used for vacationers on Sticks Street," according to police.

"Jones-Bentley proceeded to enter multiple residences through the back screened-in porch and inside homes where the occupants were inside sleeping," the sheriff’s office added. He eventually was caught after striking a detective and fleeing on foot, police said.

He has been charged with occupied burglary, unoccupied burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting without violence, violation of probation, and loitering and prowling.