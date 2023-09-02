Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nevada

Burning Man festival told to 'shelter in place,' conserve food and water amid flooding

Burning Man organizers told attendees to 'conserve food, water, and fuel'

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
‘Bless those Rangers’: Burning Man climate protesters arrested for blocking traffic Video

‘Bless those Rangers’: Burning Man climate protesters arrested for blocking traffic

‘Outnumbered’ panel reacts to climate activists arrested on tribal land in Nevada for blocking a roadway.

Burning Man attendees are being told to shelter in place and conserve resources amid heavy flooding in the area.

Organizers for the festival posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the airport and entrance of Black Rock City, Nevada, where the event is held, are both closed. It also said that no driving is allowed besides emergency vehicles, adding that attendees should try to conserve food, water, and fuel.

"The gate and airport in and out of Black Rock City remain closed. Ingress and egress are halted until further notice. No driving is permitted except emergency vehicles. If you are in BRC, conserve food, water, and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space. More updates to come," the organizers tweeted.

"Do not travel to Black Rock City! Access to the city is closed for the remainder of the event, and you will be turned around," another post said.

NEVADA TRIBAL RANGER WHO PLOWED THROUGH BURNING MAN CLIMATE BLOCKADE AND DREW WEAPON UNDER SCRUTINY

Nevada

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in Black Rock, Nev on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.  (©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Almost one-half inch of rain fell at the festival site on Friday, according to the National Weather Service, with more rain being forecast.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, about 75,000 people attended the event in 2022.

CHAOTIC VIDEO SHOWS POLICE BREAKING UP BURNING MAN CLIMATE PROTEST BLOCKING ROAD AND CAUSING TRAFFIC JAM

Burning man Nevada

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in Black Rock, Nev on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Burning man is a counterculture festival that ends with the burning of a 40-foot wooden effigy.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.