Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nevada

Chaotic video shows police breaking up Burning Man climate protest blocking road and causing traffic jam

Demonstration backs up traffic on first day of annual festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Chaotic footage shows police breaking up Burning Man climate protest Video

Chaotic footage shows police breaking up Burning Man climate protest

Tribal police break up protesters causing massive traffic jam on road to Nevada's Burning Man festival. (Credit: Oliya Scootercaster/FreedomNewsTV)

A video captured the chaotic moments when tribal police in Nevada dispersed at gunpoint a group of climate protesters who were blocking a road and causing a massive traffic jam for those looking to get to the Burning Man festival. 

The footage taken Sunday at the beginning of the annual gathering in northern Nevada’s Black Rock Desert shows a law enforcement vehicle smashing into a sign that reads, "Burners of the World Unite," and a trailer that had been set up across the road behind it. 

"We are not violent! Please... we have no weapons at all, we are environmental protesters!" a woman is heard yelling as police handcuff one of the demonstrators. 

In the buildup to the police response, the same woman appears to have chained herself to the trailer, which members of the public are seen trying to move so traffic can start flowing again. 

BURNING MAN ORGANIZERS FILE LAWSUIT CHALLENGING A ‘GREEN ENERGY’ PROJECT IN NEVADA 

Nevada police draws gun while arresting climate protester

Police in Nevada break up a climate protest that was blocking a road heading to the Burning Man festival. (Oliya Scootercaster/FreedomNewsTV)

"People are getting hurt because of climate change. Look at what happened in Maui, look at what is happening right now in Canada," she said as tensions were escalating. 

"Get out of the way!" a woman responded. 

The video, taken by FreedomNewsTV, begins with people arguing with the demonstrators over the trailer in the road. Leaning up against the trailer are signs that say, "General Strike for Climate" and, "Abolish Capitalism." 

"We got to get through, help us, we got s--- to do!" a man in a cowboy hat is heard saying as he starts trying to dismantle the trailer. 

Protest near Burning Man festival in Nevada desert

Members of the public and the protesters argue over a trailer that had been set up in the middle of the road, blocking traffic. (Oliya Scootercaster/FreedomNewsTV)

"You’re going to hurt someone," a male protester tells him. 

"I don’t care... there are people with medical problems here and you are causing them to be in the f------ hot sun," he responds. 

BELOVED PEACOCK IN LAS VEGAS NEIGHBORHOOD FATALLY SHOT WITH BOW AND ARROW 

Nevada protester, bystander argue outside Burning Man festival

A protester, right, and a bystander argue over the effectiveness of blocking the road to raise awareness about climate change. (Oliya Scootercaster/FreedomNewsTV )

As the two sides continue to argue, the male protester then says, "This is a democracy, we have a right to protest! Get the cops! F------ unbelievable," before adding, "This is how we are trying to wake up the community." 

A person then asks him, "How are we going to change the world doing this, man?" pointing to the scene in the road. 

"Every change in society came from civil disobedience, all of them!" he says. 

Climate protest near Burning Man blocks traffic

The scene in the middle of the road caused a heavy traffic jam in the Nevada desert. (Oliya Scootercaster/FreedomNewsTV)

Police then finally show up with their sirens blaring.

"Get out now! On the ground! All of you on the ground now!" an officer says as he exits his Rangers truck with his weapon drawn. 

"Stop resisting!" a voice then yells as police handcuff a woman. 

Police arrest environmental protester in Nevada

Nevada tribal police officers are seen taking a female protester into custody. (Oliya Scootercaster/FreedomNewsTV)

The video footage ends with police picking up the climate protesters’ signs and tossing them on the side of the road while making more arrests. 

Nevada police toss climate protest signs

Police are seen tossing the climate protesters' signs onto the side of the road, clearing it up for traffic to resume flowing again. (Oliya Scootercaster/FreedomNewsTV)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A timelapse video of the traffic jam showed at least 150 vehicles, including several tour buses, backed up as a result of the protest. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.