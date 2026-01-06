Expand / Collapse search
Brown University shooter confessed in videos to planning attack for long time, showed no remorse: DOJ

Videos recovered from storage unit show gunman blamed victims and rejected mental illness as excuse

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Alleged Brown University shooter was ‘always angry, isolated and overqualified,’ former friend says Video

Alleged Brown University shooter was ‘always angry, isolated and overqualified,’ former friend says

A former friend of alleged Brown University shooter Claudio Neves Valente shares insight into his behavior during their time studying together at Brown on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday released transcripts of short videos they say were recorded by the gunman responsible for a mass shooting at Brown University and the killing of an MIT professor in Massachusetts.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said investigators recovered an electronic device containing the videos when they executed a federal search warrant on Dec. 18, 2025, at a storage facility used by Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, whom authorities described as "the Portuguese national responsible for the senseless murders."

The videos were recorded in Portuguese and later translated into English, prosecutors said. In the recordings, Neves Valente described the attack as the culmination of long planning.

"It's done. It was, it was six months, man. Not six months, six semesters. Uh. I had already planned this for a little more," he said in one video, according to the transcripts.

DISPATCH RECORDS FROM BROWN UNIVERSITY SHOOTING CAPTURE CHAOS OF DEADLY CAMPUS ATTACK

A photo of Claudio Neves-Valente from the neck up, showing him with a receding hairline, brown eyes and a cleft chin

Federal prosecutors in Massachusetts released this image showing the man identified in deadly shootings of Brown University students in Rhode Island and a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor in Massachusetts. (Justice Department)

Authorities said Neves Valente identified Brown University as his intended target but did not provide a motive for shooting students at Brown or for killing the MIT professor, Nuno Loureiro, 47. Prosecutors said the investigation into a motive will continue.

Two Brown students, Ella Cook, 19, and Muhammad Aziz Umurzokov, 18, were killed in the Dec. 13 shooting on the Providence, Rhode Island, campus, and nine other people were wounded, authorities said. Just two days later, Loureiro, a professor at MIT, was killed in Brookline.

In the transcript, Neves Valente repeatedly refused to express remorse.

BILLIONAIRE TRUSTEES STAY SILENT AS BROWN UNIVERSITY FACES MOUNTING CAMPUS MURDER FALLOUT

READ THE TRANSCRIPTS – APP USERS, CLICK HERE

"So, what has been done now... I’m in a storage space in Salem, I’ve had this here for three years, I think. I still have money. … I am not going to apologize, because during my lifetime no one sincerely apologized to me." He also rejected that mental illness was to blame, saying: "that’s all bull---- excuses."

"I am – I am sane," he said. "I’ve always been, more or less [sane]."

Neves Valente also said President Donald Trump was right to "have called me an animal, which is true."

"I am an animal, and he is also, but uhm, I have no love–I have no hatred towards America, I also have no hatred at all. This was an issue of… of opportunity."

BROWN UNIVERSITY HIRES FORMER US ATTORNEY ZACHARY CUNHA AS POSSIBLE CAMPUS SHOOTING LAWSUITS LOOM

Flowers surround photos of two Brown students who were murdered on campus in early Dec.

Despite its role as Brown University’s highest governing authority with direct power over presidential oversight and long-term strategy, the board of trustees has declined to comment in the wake of the murders that exposed serious lapses in campus security. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

MIT PROFESSOR SHOT DEAD IN BROOKLINE HOME, MASSACHUSETTS STATE POLICE LAUNCH HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Prosecutors said Neves Valente "showed no remorse" during the recordings and blamed victims for their deaths.

In the transcript, he criticized people’s responses during the shooting, saying, "Because they were kind of stupid."

He also dismissed how the world would view him after he carried out the mass shooting on the college campus.

 "I don’t give a d--- about how you judge me or what you think of me," he said, while also saying, "I also have no interest in being famous."

images of claudio manuel neves-valente

Images of Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente displayed on a projector screen at a news briefing in Providence, Rhode Island. The 48-year-old former student and Portuguese national has been identified as the gunman behind a mass shooting that killed two students and wounded nine. (Andrea Margolis/Fox News Digital)

BROWN UNIVERSITY CUSTODIAN TOLD SECURITY SUSPICIOUS MAN WAS ‘CASING’ BUILDING WEEKS BEFORE SHOOTING: REPORT

Throughout the transcript, he focused on the injury he sustained, saying: "As you can see, my eye is kind of f----- up."

Neves Valente said that he was injured in what he called a "shell round" that "bounced" into his eye.

A split image showing multiple still frames from the surveillance video taken near Brown University of a person of interest

A split image showing multiple still frames from the surveillance video taken near Brown University of a person of interest before and after a school shooting. (FBI Boston)

An autopsy previously found Neves Valente died by suicide two days before his body was discovered in a storage unit in Salem, New Hampshire.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said Tuesday they do not believe there is any ongoing public safety threat associated with the shootings and that additional updates will be provided.

