Brown University shooter confessed in videos to planning attack for long time, showed no remorse: DOJ

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday released transcripts of short videos they say were recorded by the gunman responsible for a mass shooting at Brown University and the killing of an MIT professor in Massachusetts.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said investigators recovered an electronic device containing the videos when they executed a federal search warrant on Dec. 18, 2025, at a storage facility used by Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, whom authorities described as "the Portuguese national responsible for the senseless murders."

The videos were recorded in Portuguese and later translated into English, prosecutors said. In the recordings, Neves Valente described the attack as the culmination of long planning.

"It's done. It was, it was six months, man. Not six months, six semesters. Uh. I had already planned this for a little more," he said in one video, according to the transcripts.

Authorities said Neves Valente identified Brown University as his intended target but did not provide a motive for shooting students at Brown or for killing the MIT professor, Nuno Loureiro, 47. Prosecutors said the investigation into a motive will continue.

Two Brown students, Ella Cook, 19, and Muhammad Aziz Umurzokov, 18, were killed in the Dec. 13 shooting on the Providence, Rhode Island, campus, and nine other people were wounded, authorities said. Just two days later, Loureiro, a professor at MIT, was killed in Brookline.

In the transcript, Neves Valente repeatedly refused to express remorse.

"So, what has been done now... I’m in a storage space in Salem, I’ve had this here for three years, I think. I still have money. … I am not going to apologize, because during my lifetime no one sincerely apologized to me." He also rejected that mental illness was to blame, saying: "that’s all bull---- excuses."

"I am – I am sane," he said. "I’ve always been, more or less [sane]."

Neves Valente also said President Donald Trump was right to "have called me an animal, which is true."

"I am an animal, and he is also, but uhm, I have no love–I have no hatred towards America, I also have no hatred at all. This was an issue of… of opportunity."

Prosecutors said Neves Valente "showed no remorse" during the recordings and blamed victims for their deaths.

In the transcript, he criticized people’s responses during the shooting, saying, "Because they were kind of stupid."

He also dismissed how the world would view him after he carried out the mass shooting on the college campus.

"I don’t give a d--- about how you judge me or what you think of me," he said, while also saying, "I also have no interest in being famous."

Throughout the transcript, he focused on the injury he sustained, saying: "As you can see, my eye is kind of f----- up."

Neves Valente said that he was injured in what he called a "shell round" that "bounced" into his eye.

An autopsy previously found Neves Valente died by suicide two days before his body was discovered in a storage unit in Salem, New Hampshire.

Authorities said Tuesday they do not believe there is any ongoing public safety threat associated with the shootings and that additional updates will be provided.

