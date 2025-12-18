Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Mass Shootings

Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente identified as Brown University shooting suspect, found dead

Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente was found dead after shooting that killed two students, injured nine

By Michael Ruiz , Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published | Updated
close
WATCH LIVE: Press conference after Brown University shooting suspect found dead, source says Video

WATCH LIVE: Press conference after Brown University shooting suspect found dead, source says

Press conference after Brown University shooting suspect found dead, source says.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Authorities have identified the suspect in Saturday's mass shooting at Brown University, which left two students dead and nine injured during a finals week review session.

His name is Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente, according to Providence police. 

He was found dead Thursday evening, authorities announced at a press briefing Thursday evening, after law enforcement officers in tactical gear were seen outside a storage unit linked to him in Salem, New Hampshire, for hours.

Neves-Valente, 48, was a Portuguese national and studied at Brown from the fall of 2000 to the spring of 2001 to study physics, according to Brown President Christina Paxson. But he went on a leave of absence and ultimately withdrew in 2003.

BROWN UNIVERSITY STUDENT MOURNS SLAIN FRIEND ELLA COOK AFTER CAMPUS SHOOTING, CALLS IT A 'DEVASTATING LOSS'

split image showing claudio neves-valente

A split image shows Claudio Neves-Valente, identified as the Brown University gunman, wearing the same jacket as a man identified earlier as a person of interest in the case. (Providence Police Department)

A man with the same name was also terminated from a monitor position at the Instituto Superior Tecnico in Portugal in 2000, school records show. Authorities said they believe he is the same person as the killer. 

That's also the same university attended by the renowned MIT nuclear physics professor Nuno Loureiro, who suffered fatal gunshot wounds Monday at his home in Massachusetts, about 50 miles away from Brown.

images of claudio manuel neves-valente

Images of Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente displayed on a projector screen at a news briefing in Providence, Rhode Island. The 48-year-old former student and Portuguese national has been identified as the gunman behind a mass shooting that killed two students and wounded nine Saturday.  (Andrea Margolis/Fox News Digital)

Authorities said that investigation was being handled by Massachusetts authorities, who would speak for themselves. A separate news briefing has been scheduled for later Thursday evening by the FBI's Boston office.

The campus shooting happened around 4 p.m. Saturday at a finals week study session at the Barus and Holley Building on the eastern edge of campus.

A split image showing multiple still frames from the surveillance video taken near Brown University of a person of interest

A split image showing multiple still frames from the surveillance video taken near Brown University of a person of interest before and after a school shooting Saturday. (FBI Boston)

The building has long hosted physics and engineering classes, according to Paxson. 

"I think it's safe to assume that this man, when he was a student, spent a great deal of time in that building for classes and other activities as a Ph.D. student in physics," Paxson said. "He has no current active affiliation with the university or campus presence."

BROWN UNIVERSITY SHOOTING PROBE FACES HURDLES AFTER CAMPUS EMPTIES OUT AS WITNESSES SCATTER: FORMER FBI AGENT

Brown University mass shooting location

Interior view of Barus and Holley Room 166 on the campus of Brown University in Providence, R.I. On Saturday, Dec. 13, around 4p.m., a masked man with a gun entered a review session in Barus & Holley Room 166 for ECON 0110: "Principles of Economics," shouted something indiscernible and opened fire. (Kenna Lee/The Brown Daily Herald)

Detectives initially questioned a person of interest at a hotel outside town but ruled him out as a suspect, according to authorities.

Police spent days canvassing the neighborhood for surveillance video, which turned up images of a person of interest — a masked, stocky figure who stood around 5 feet, 8 inches tall and walked with an odd gait.

Susan Constantine, a body language expert, said one key marker is how the person of interest's right leg bows inward while his toe points outward as he walks.

Then they shared images of a second person who they said may have information about the person they were seeking and asked for the public's help identifying both of them.

Six of the surviving victims remained hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon in stable condition.

FBI agents searching Brown University after mass shooting

Members of the FBI Evidence Response Team search for evidence near the campus of Brown University, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP Photo)

The two killed were identified as Ella Cook of Alabama and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov of Virginia.

The surrounding community spent days waiting for answers, with residents on edge after the school sent students home early in the wake of the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Fox News Digital for updates.
Close modal

Continue