Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James purchased gun in 2011 at Ohio pawn shop: source

Frank James, the lone suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting that wounded 10 people, purchased the gun used in the attack at a pawn shop in Ohio, Fox News has learned.

James, 62, purchased the 9 mm Glock handgun at a pawn shop in Columbus, Ohio, in 2011, a law enforcement source told Fox News on Wednesday.

James remained on the run Wednesday morning, more than 24 hours after authorities say he put on a gas mask, detonated a smoke grenade and fired off at least 33 rounds inside the crowded 36th Street subway station in the Sunset Park neighborhood as the Manhattan-bound N train pulled in.

As the manhunt continued, New York City wireless phone users received an emergency citywide alert just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday that warned the public to be on the lookout for James.

"WANTED for Brooklyn Subway Shooting: Frank James, Black male, 62 years old. Any information can be directed to NYPD TIPS at 800-577-TIPS (8477)," the alert said.

Meanwhile, the FBI is investigating social media posts and videos that authorities believe are linked to James, a senior law enforcement source confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday.

Fox News Digital viewed a string of rambling, profanity-laced YouTube videos in which a man who is apparently James decries the United States as a racist, violent place. The source said that some of James' posts were critical of New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Police said five of the gunshot victims were in critical condition but all 10 wounded in the shooting were expected to survive. At least a dozen others who escaped gunshot wounds were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.

Police announced a $50,000 reward for information in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call New York City Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

