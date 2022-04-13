Brooklyn subway shooting: Person of interest posted shocking, racist YouTube videos
The NYPD named a person of interest in the subway station shooting in Brooklyn, NY, where several people were shot Tuesday. The person of interest has a shocking history on social media.
Frank James, the man the NYPD identified as a person of interest in connection with the Brooklyn subway attack Tuesday morning, posted a string of antagonistic video rants to a YouTube channel for years.
Using titles like "DOMESTICATED AVERAGES" and "SENSIBLE VIOLENCE," James posted hour-long, profanity-laced rants about race, politics and current events. The banner image showed an alarm clock reading "Too Late."
"When you talk to folks [about] what happens to you in prison, it is what it is," he said in the "DOMESTICATED" video. "That’s why I’m never going to prison… I’m not connected, I don’t have nobody, [and] nobody has my m---------ing back."
Several children were among the dozens who were injured during a major shooting incident at a subway station in Brooklyn when a suspect fired at least 33 shots and used smoke grenades on the train, authorities said.
Juvenile victims, including a 12-year-old, were transported to Maimonides Hospital in varying conditions, following Tuesday’s violent attack that injured 29 victims, WABC reported.
The children were reported on their way to school when the attack occurred, officials said.
A 16-year-old victim suffered a hand injury in the attack and underwent an operation, officials said.
The juvenile’s recovery will take time, his surgeons said.
Authorities released the name of a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway attack on Tuesday. They identified him as Frank James during an evening news briefing.
NYPD officials said they were looking for him to determine his connection to the attack that injured 28 people, including 10 people shot.
"We are looking to determine if he has any connection" to the attack, NYPD Chief of Detectives, James Essig, said.
He said James has addresses in Wisconsin and Philadelphia. Investigators were not sure of his ties to New York City.
A $50,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the shooting.
