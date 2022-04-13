NYC Mayor Adams 'confident' suspect in Brooklyn subway shooting will be arrested

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is "confident" the suspect involved in the Brooklyn subway attack will be arrested as the manhunt continued Tuesday.

BROOKLYN SUBWAY SHOOTING: LIVE UPDATES

"I am confident that we're going to bring this suspect to justice, and we want to make sure that we do it as expeditiously as possible, so he would not cause any harm on fellow New Yorkers," Mayor Adams said on "America's Newsroom."

Frank James, who was previously considered a person of interest in the attack, is now a suspect in the case. Authorities have said James has an alarming presence online, categorized by a series of shocking and racist videos.

Adams clarified James is not yet in police custody, and the motive for the attack is still under investigation.

"We're still looking through and looking at all of his postings," Adams told hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino. "We're conducting a very thorough investigation because the goal here is not only the arrest, but also prosecution."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This was good old-fashioned police work of identifying, finding the van, finding the key, looking at the identification, piecing together the various pieces of this puzzle," he continued.

At least 28 people were injured during the attack, which took place in Sunset Park on Tuesday. Ten of those victims were shot, and five people were in critical condition.

Officials are asking anyone with information related to the case to call 800-577-TIPS.