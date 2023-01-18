Brian Walshe allegedly searched Google 21 times before, after wife Ana Walshe was killed

QUINCY, Mass. — Brian Walshe, the Massachusetts man accused of killing his real estate executive wife, Ana, used his son’s iPad to conduct well over a dozen Google searches in the days after her alleged disappearance, prosecutors said Wednesday.

"At 4:55 a.m. on January 1, he searched, ‘How long before a body starts to smell?’" Commonwealth attorney Lynn Beland told the court on Wednesday during Walshe’s arraignment on upgraded charges. "At 4:58 a.m., ‘How to stop a body from decomposing.’"

The Google searches allegedly continued for days. Walshe, 47, was charged Wednesday with murdering 39-year-old Ana Walshe and then disinterring and improperly transporting her body, officials have said. Ana, who shares three sons with Brian, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, after ringing in the New Year with Brian and the couple’s friend.

Walshe, a convicted art swindler, was charged earlier this month with misleading the police investigation for allegedly giving police incorrect information and withholding details regarding his whereabouts.

A non-guilty plea was entered on Walshe’s behalf during Wednesday’s hearing.

He was ordered held without bond and is due to return to court on Feb. 9.

On Dec. 27, Brian Walshe Googled, "What’s the best state to divorce for a man?" Beland told the court.

"Rather than divorce, it is believed that Brian Walshe dismembered Ana Walshe and discarded her body," she added.

The late-December search inquiry was allegedly the first of many.

SUNDAY, JAN. 1

Brian Walshe searched, "How long before a body starts to smell?" around 4:55 a.m. and Googled three minutes later, "How to stop a body from decomposing," Beland said.

At 5:28 a.m., he allegedly searched, "How to embalm a body," and then, at 5:47 a.m., looked up, "Ten ways to … dispose of a dead body if you really need to."

At 6:25 a.m., he searched, "How long for someone to be missing to inherit," Beland said.

"At 6:34 a.m. on the 1st, ‘Can you throw away body parts?’" she went on. "At 9:29 a.m., ‘What does formaldehyde do? At 9:34 a.m. on the first, ‘How long does DNA last?’"

At 9:34 a.m., Walshe allegedly searched, "Can identification be made on partial remains?" And two hours later, Beland said, he Googled, "Dismemberment and the best ways to dispose of a body."

But he allegedly wasn’t done for the day.

Walshe searched at 11:44 a.m., "How to clean blood from wooden floor," and at 11:56 a.m., "Luminol to detect blood," Beland said.

"At 1:08, ‘What happens when you put body parts in ammonia?’" the prosecutor said. "At 1:21 p.m., ‘Is it better to throw crime scene clothes away or wash them?’"

MONDAY, JAN. 2

Walshe’s Google-spree allegedly continued the next day.

At 12:45 p.m., Walshe searched, "Is a hacksaw the best tool to dismember?" Beland said.

He allegedly searched at 1:10 p.m., "Can you be charged with murder without a body?" and at 1:14 p.m., "Can you identify a body with broken teeth?"

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

Walshe returned to Google around 1:02 p.m. that Tuesday, questioning, "What happens to hair on a dead body?" Beland said.

At 1:13 p.m., he allegedly searched, "What is the rate of decomposition of a body found in a plastic bag compared to on a surface in the woods?"

Seven minutes later, he allegedly asked: "Can baking soda mask or make a body smell good?"

Walshe's attorney, Tracy Miner, spoke only briefly during Wednesday's arraignment, but did not contest the prosecutors' request for no bail. She did not speak to the allegations against her client, but she released a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

"It is easy to charge a crime and even easier to say a person committed that crime," she said. "It is a much more difficult thing to prove it, which we will see if the prosecution can do. I am not going to comment on the evidence, first because I am going to try this case in the court and not in the media.

"Second, because I haven’t been provided with any evidence by the prosecution. In my experience, where, as here, the prosecution leaks so-called evidence to the press before they provide it to me, their case isn’t that strong. When they have a strong case, they give me everything as soon as possible. We shall see what they have and what evidence is admissible in court, where the case will ultimately be decided.

"Although it is probably fruitless, I ask that you not inundate my office, my home or my cell phone with media requests. I will not be giving any media interviews or comments. I intend to win this case in court, not in the media, which has already tried and convicted Mr. Walshe."