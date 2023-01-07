Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missing Persons
Published

Timeline of Ana Walshe's disappearance and Brian Walshe's arrest

Brian Walshe allegedly misled investigators after Ana Walshe vanished in Cohasset

Chris Eberhart
By Chris Eberhart | Fox News
close
Massachusetts police search Ana Walshe's home in Cohasset Video

Massachusetts police search Ana Walshe's home in Cohasset

Massachusetts State Troopers and other officials searched the property, backyard, pool and surrounding the area of missing woman Ana Walshe's home in Cohasset, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

There are 72 unaccounted for hours between when Ana Walshe was last seen and when she was reported missing, with no details about her whereabouts in between. 

Walshe, 39, of Cohasset, Massachusetts, was last seen on New Year's Day, but wasn't reported missing until Jan. 4 by her Washington D.C. real estate firm. 

A multi-jurisdiction police search led to Ana's husband, Brian Walshe, who allegedly lied to investigators when he told them she had a work emergency on Jan. 1 and took a rideshare to the airport. 

Police have said there's no confirmation that she physically took the rideshare to the airport, and she never boarded a flight. 

Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading an investigation. 

MISSING MOM ANA WALSHE'S FORMER MASSACHUSETTS HOME BURNS

Ana Walshe commuted from Massachusetts to Washington, D.C., each week to work at a real estate job.

Ana Walshe commuted from Massachusetts to Washington, D.C., each week to work at a real estate job. (Cohasset Police Department)

Jan. 1

The last time Ana Walshe was seen was about 1:30 a.m. by their family friend, Gem Mutlu, according to the probable cause affidavit for Brian Walshe's arrest.

Mutlu left the Walshes' New Year's party at their Cohasset home around that time, the affidavit says. 

MASSACHUSETTS MOTHER ANA WALSHE GOES MISSING, LAST SEEN NEW YEAR’S DAY 

Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her home in Cohasset, Mass., shortly after midnight on Jan. 1.

Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her home in Cohasset, Mass., shortly after midnight on Jan. 1. (Facebook/Ana Walshe)

Massachusetts State Police troopers and other officials searched the property, backyard, pool and surrounding area of missing woman Ana Walshe's home in Cohasset on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

Massachusetts State Police troopers and other officials searched the property, backyard, pool and surrounding area of missing woman Ana Walshe's home in Cohasset on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

Jan. 4

Ana Walshe's employer, Tishman Speyer, reports her missing to Cohasset police. 

Initially, police said her disappearance wasn't suspicious, there was no evidence of foul play and her husband was cooperating. 

That changed by the end of the week. 

Jan. 6 and 7

Cohasset police teamed up with outside agencies, including the Massachusetts State Police, to search a wooded area near the Walshes' home and several other locations on Friday and Saturday. 

A task force reviewed surveillance footage to verify Brian Walshe's whereabouts, which didn't check out, according to the affidavit.

Investigators were seen going through the Walshes' family pool and searched closer to the house on Saturday, but police didn't provide an official update about what (or if) anything was found. 

Before Saturday's searches began, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley told "Fox and Friends Weekend," "Every hour, we're getting more concerned for her well-being … We have more questions than answers."

POLICE SEARCHING ANA WALSHE'S POOL, WOODS NEAR HOME; DETECTIVES HEAD TO DC

Ana Walshe, 39, of Cohasset, was reported missing on Jan. 4.

Ana Walshe, 39, of Cohasset, was reported missing on Jan. 4. (Fox News Digital)

Officers search Ana Walshe's property in Cohasset, Mass., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

Officers search Ana Walshe's property in Cohasset, Mass., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

Jan. 6

A two-alarm fire broke out in Walshe's former home at 725 Jerusalem Road in Cohasset at 2:14 p.m.

All four occupants – three adults and a young child – made it out safely, according to authorities. 

"The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and remains under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal and Cohasset Police, though it does not appear to be suspicious," police said in a statement on Saturday morning. 

ANA WALSHE'S FRIENDS WANT TO CARE FOR HER KIDS AFTER BRIAN WALSHE'S ARREST

Firefighters battle a blaze at 725 Jerusalem Road in Cohasset, Mass., on Friday, Jan. 7, 2023. The home once belonged to Ana Walshe, who was reported missing after vanishing on New Year's Day.

Firefighters battle a blaze at 725 Jerusalem Road in Cohasset, Mass., on Friday, Jan. 7, 2023. The home once belonged to Ana Walshe, who was reported missing after vanishing on New Year's Day. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

General view of the back of the home at 516 Chief Justice Cushing Hwy in Cohasset, Mass., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The home belongs to Ana Walshe, who was last seen on New Year's Day.

General view of the back of the home at 516 Chief Justice Cushing Hwy in Cohasset, Mass., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The home belongs to Ana Walshe, who was last seen on New Year's Day. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

Ana Walshe missing: Massachusetts police chief says 'every hour we're getting more concerned' Video

Jan. 8

Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading an investigation. 

Jan. 9

Brian Walshe was arraigned, when he pleaded not guilty. 

Prosecutors said during the arraignment that investigators found blood in the basement, as well as a broken knife. 

ANA WALSHE'S HUSBAND BRIAN WALSHE IS A 'SOCIOPATH' AND 'PHYSICALLY VIOLENT:' COURT DOCS

Jan. 9 and 10

Investigators reportedly found trash bags with blood, a hatchet and a hacksaw in a Peabody trash transfer station, which is about 45 miles north of the Walshes' home, sources told WBZ-TV. 

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office issued a press release Tuesday about evidence that had been collected.

"Search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected, which will now be subject to processing and testing to determine if they are of evidentiary value to this investigation," the release says.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Police have asked the public to send any information or tips to tips@cohassetpolice.com.

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news journalist for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on twitter @ChrisEberhart48