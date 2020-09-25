Breonna Taylor's family demands Kentucky AG release grand jury transcripts, lawyer says

Breonna Taylor’s family is “declaring and demanding” Friday that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron release the transcripts of the grand jury proceedings that led to the indictment of only one of the three officers involved in her death.

Attorney Ben Crump made the announcement in Louisville while speaking alongside Taylor’s mother and her family in their first press conference since the decision was revealed Wednesday.

“Tamika Palmer and her entire family... is heartbroken, devastated, and outraged, confused and bewildered just like all of us as to what the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron present to the grand jury,” Crump said. “Did he present any evidence on Breonna Taylor’s behalf or did he make a unilateral decision to put his thumb on the scales of justice to help try to exonerate and justify the killing of Breonna Taylor by these police officers and in doing so, make sure that Breonna Taylor’s family never got their day in court, never got their chance for due process and in essence, denied them justice?”

“That is why we are standing here today united in solidarity, declaring and demanding that he release the transcripts of the grand jury proceedings so we can know if there was anybody giving a voice to Breonna Taylor,” he added.

Crump also urged people marching in support of Taylor to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

“There seems to be two justice systems in America – one for Black America and one for White America. And this has been emphasized by this grand jury proceeding into the killing of Breonna Taylor," he continued.

Officer Brett Hankison, who was fired in June, was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, a Jefferson County grand jury decided Wednesday.

No charges were announced against the two other officers involved in the police operation that resulted in Taylor's death -- Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Johnathan Mattingly, who was shot in the leg and underwent surgery.

Crump said Jacob Blake Sr., the father of Jacob Blake -- a black Wisconsin man who was left severely injured following an encounter with police -- traveled from Kenosha to be with Taylor's family at the press conference today.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace, Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.