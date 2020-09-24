Breonna Taylor protests: Portland police targeted with Molotov cocktails, soup cans during riot

Overnight protests in Portland devolved into riots as demonstrators started fires and threw fireworks, and even Molotov cocktails, at police officers hours after a grand jury announced its decision to indict one of three officers on charges linked to the shooting that killed Breonna Taylor — but not her death.

The demonstration began at approximately 9:45 p.m. local time, when roughly 75 people descended upon the Multnomah County Justice Center and the Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct.

They blocked traffic on Southwest 2nd Avenue and began throwing “softball sized rocks” at the precinct’s windows, shattering the glass, according to a summary of events provided by police.

Demonstrators continued throwing rocks, eventually shattering the glass completely, at which point they “used slingshots to launch projectiles at a high velocity through the broken glass windows of Central Precinct,” police said. The group then allegedly tried breaking into the precinct through the front doors.

Police declared the demonstration an unlawful assembly, but the group showed no signs of letting up. They allegedly threw fireworks and glass bottles toward police and lit a side of the Justice Center on fire around 10:15 p.m., prompting officials to deem the event a riot.

The night continued to escalate further, with rioters throwing full soup cans and pointing lasers toward police officers. Videos recorded by on-the-ground reporters show someone throwing a Molotov cocktail at officers, which explodes as it lands among a crowd of police.

Two other Molotov cocktails were hurled at cops before the end of the night, officials said. At least one officer was struck by the Molotov cocktail, being hit in the foot, before a nearby Portland Fire Medic was able to extinguish the flames.

The riot concluded for the night at approximately 1:30 a.m., police said. Three officers suffered minor injuries over the course of the night, and police said multiple arrests were made.

Civil unrest was reported in several other parts of the nation in the wake of news that a grand jury had returned indictments on only one of the three officers involved in the fatal shooting of Taylor, an emergency medical worker who was fatally wounded on March 13.

Officials have said police officers entered her home with a warrant as part of a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found inside and the warrant was for a suspect who didn’t live at the address. None of the officers involved were charged with murder.

Demonstrations were also reported in other cities, such as Louisville, where Taylor was fatally shot, Denver and New York City, among others.