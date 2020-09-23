Louisville braces for protests after Breonna Taylor grand jury report

After a Kentucky grand jury opted to indict only one of the three Louisville police officers in the raid that led to Breonna Taylor's death earlier this year, the city braced for backlash.

Former Sgt. Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing rounds during the raid that went into neighboring apartments, but not in the death of Taylor.

The attorney for Taylor's family, Ben Crump, tweeted that the decision was "outrageous and offensive."

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical worker, was shot five times by officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a drug investigation March 13. The warrant was connected with someone who did not live there, and no drugs were found during the search. The use of no-knock warrants is now banned in the city.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kentucky's largest city prepared for potential civil unrest over the grand jury report, which was presented to a judge shortly before 1:30 p.m ET.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer declared a state of emergency and announced a 72-hour curfew starting at 9 p.m.

The Louisville Metro Police Department announced it was putting barricades around the downtown perimeter where protests have been concentrated.

NBC News reporter Blayne Alexander posted videos online of National Guard vehicles driving into downtown Louisville.

Some activists have criticized the measures as overkill, but Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said it is necessary due to the nationwide scrutiny the case has received.

“The national attention here is so great, the potential for outsiders so significant, the possibility of someone taking something peaceful and trying to turn it into something that’s not, is all there," Beshear said Tuesday.

Protests had already started with large crowds marching through the streets Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.