Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boston
Published

Boston construction site collapse injures multiple people

The injuries for one individual are considered life threatening

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A building in Boston partially collapsed at a construction site on Wednesday afternoon, sending at least three to the hospital.

The building collapse happened at a closed power plant that is being redeveloped in South Boston.

Three people were transported to the hospital as a result of the incident, according to officials.

BOSTON JUVENILES 'TERRORIZING' DOWNTOWN ARRAIGNED BUT AVOID HARSH PENALTY DUE TO AGE, CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM

Boston firefighters and construction workers gather at a construction site outside a former power plant, where workers were injured, Wednesday May 4, 2022, in the South Boston neighborhood of Boston. At least three people were injured, and there were reports of multiple people trapped during a partial collapse at a Boston construction site on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. 

Boston firefighters and construction workers gather at a construction site outside a former power plant, where workers were injured, Wednesday May 4, 2022, in the South Boston neighborhood of Boston. At least three people were injured, and there were reports of multiple people trapped during a partial collapse at a Boston construction site on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.  (Stuart Cahill/The Boston Herald via AP)

One of the people taken to the hospital has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The collapse was reported at 1:45 p.m., according to officials. 

BOSTON-AREA SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES CHURCH'S PRIVATE SCHOOL AFTER ACCUSATION OF 'RELIGIOUS DISCRIMINATION'

Boston firefighters and construction workers gather at a construction site outside a former power plant, where workers were injured, Wednesday May 4, 2022, in the South Boston neighborhood of Boston. At least three people were injured, and there were reports of multiple people trapped during a partial collapse at a Boston construction site on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. 

Boston firefighters and construction workers gather at a construction site outside a former power plant, where workers were injured, Wednesday May 4, 2022, in the South Boston neighborhood of Boston. At least three people were injured, and there were reports of multiple people trapped during a partial collapse at a Boston construction site on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.  (Stuart Cahill/The Boston Herald via AP)

Boston Emergency Medical Services tweeted that it is on the scene of the collapse.

"We have multiple units on scene for the structural collapse at the Edison Power Plant building in South Boston," the tweet read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident is the second collapse throughout construction sites in Boston this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.