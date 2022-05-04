Boston construction site collapse injures multiple people

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A building in Boston partially collapsed at a construction site on Wednesday afternoon, sending at least three to the hospital.

The building collapse happened at a closed power plant that is being redeveloped in South Boston.

Three people were transported to the hospital as a result of the incident, according to officials.

One of the people taken to the hospital has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The collapse was reported at 1:45 p.m., according to officials.

Boston Emergency Medical Services tweeted that it is on the scene of the collapse.

"We have multiple units on scene for the structural collapse at the Edison Power Plant building in South Boston," the tweet read.

The incident is the second collapse throughout construction sites in Boston this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.