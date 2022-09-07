Border officers in Texas seize nearly $12 million in methamphetamine from tractor trailer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Border authorities in Texas seized the largest batch of methamphetamine at one port of entry valued at $11.9 million, the largest of its kind at that station, officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were at the Del Rio International Bridge on Monday when one sent the driver of a 2016 Kenworth tractor hauling a shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers for a secondary inspection.

A K-9 inspected the vehicle and 320 packages containing 1,337 pounds of methamphetamine were found, the CBP said. The load was valued at nearly $12 million.

"This is a massive seizure of methamphetamine, it is largest in the history of the port, and it reflects the steadfast commitment of our officers to the CBP border security mission and their effective application of technology, training and experience," said Liliana Flores, director of the Del Rio Port of Entry.

The drugs were taken. Authorities did not disclose whether the driver was arrested.

The same day as the seizure, CBP officers at the Nogales Port of Entry in Arizona seized 102,000 fentanyl pills and 14 pounds of fentanyl powder at a port of entry in Arizona Monday.

The fentanyl pills, with .31 pounds of cocaine, were hidden in a large ice chest, according to Port Director Michael Humphries.

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.