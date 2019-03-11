Arizona border agents nab woman allegedly carrying fentanyl, meth 'inside her body'

A U.S. citizen was arrested on Friday after she was allegedly caught smuggling drugs across the southwest border "inside" her body, officials said.

The unidentified 32-year-old woman was reportedly trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico through the Dennis DeConcini Crossing in Nogales in a Nissan Sedan when, upon inspection of the vehicle, a drug-sniffing dog alerted U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

Officers "searched the woman and discovered she had concealed packages insider her body," the agency's Arizona branch said in news release posted to Twitter on Saturday.

"The woman voluntarily removed two packages that contained more than half a pound of methamphetamine, worth $1,710 and approximately .16 pounds of fentanyl, worth $2,100," officials said.

The drugs and the woman's car were seized, and the woman was arrested and is now in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to the agency.