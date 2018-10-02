The Americas

Ex-army general accused of murder leads mayoral race in Peru
Trump dominated UN, but US nationalism at odds with world
U.S. President Donald Trump dominated this year's gathering of global leaders that ended Monday, but his rejection of "the ideology of globalism" left America almost singlehandedly holding a nationalist banner against urgent calls from an overwhelming number countries for the world to work together.
