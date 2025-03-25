Bondi issues stern warning as DOGE uncovers ‘tremendous amount of fraud’ and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Bondi issues stern warning as DOGE uncovers ‘tremendous amount of fraud.'

2. FBI Director Kash Patel sends memo calling CNN report ‘entirely false.’

3. How reporter may have been added to Signal national security message, according to a WH official.

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘THEY DESTROYED HIM’ – Trump signals pardon for businessman ‘screwed by the Bidens.' Continue reading …

CLOCK'S TICKING – DOGE's new targets scramble to deliver report cards before the bell rings. See video ...

THAT BITES – Health alert issued as 18th-century virus spreads among bikini-clad spring breakers. Continue reading …

ROT AND ROAM – A real-life horror? Drug causing ‘zombie-like’ state spreading across America, doctor warns. Continue reading …

OFF THE LEASH – Eight-hour flight ruined by nonstop noise — and it wasn't a baby. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

'IT WILL GO NOWHERE' – Schumer warns any GOP bid to shutter the Department of Education will be DOA in Senate. Continue reading …

COURT CLASH – Can Congress defund federal courts with key Trump budget process? Continue reading …

‘RIGHT OF ACTION’ – Tennessee bill aims to hold charities liable if migrants they house commit crimes. Continue reading …

'HUGE WIN' – NASA reveals astronauts’ return 'would not have happened' without Trump’s intervention. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

WRITING ON THE WALL – Trump claims Bezos fretted to him about 'out of control' people at Washington Post. Continue reading …

'JUST SCREAMING' – 'The View' host warns Democrats about how performatively ‘screaming’ at rallies is not fixing the country. Continue reading …

OVERWHELMING EXPECTATIONS – Canada can expect a 'tsunami of illegal immigrants' thanks to Trump policies, professor warns. Continue reading …

‘REAL POSSIBILITY’ – National Religious Broadcasters urge Florida lawmakers to kill bill to avoid 'lawfare' against Christians. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – What is the Congressional GOP waiting for? Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Trump, Zeldin bring a key ingredient to America’s 'green agenda.' Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

‘WANT MY VOICE HEARD' – Woman reveals three words real estate tycoon said after alleged assault. Continue reading …

BEHIND BARS – Ex-UFC star Cain Velasquez gets prison time for 2022 California shooting. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on famous figures, timeless tales and buzzer-beating basketball games. Take the quiz here …

HIS TIME IS NOW – John Cena vows to 'ruin wrestling' in pursuit of WWE title. Continue reading …

WILD ENCOUNTER – Woman surrounded by sharks during snorkeling adventure. See video …

WATCH

ELIZABETH BARCOHANA – There's a 'big shift' inside 'deep blue' California areas. See video …

KAROLINE LEAVITT – The Democratic Party went woke, now they've gone broke. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.