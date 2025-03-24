Trump claims Bezos fretted to him about 'out of control' people at Washington Post

President Donald Trump said in a new interview he was optimistic about his working relationship with Jeff Bezos as well as the future of the Washington Post, claiming Bezos had even disparaged the newspaper's staffers to him.

"They actually did a couple of bad articles on him (Bezos)," Trump said in an interview with OutKick's Clay Travis. "He said, 'This is crazy, I lose my fortune running this thing and they (Post newsroom employees), you know, they're out of control.' These people are crazy. They're crazy people. They're out of control."

"( Bezos is ) a good guy," Trump added. "I didn't really know him in the first term. I mean, it's such a difference between now and the first time."

Bezos, who founded Amazon and owns the Washington Post, announced last month that the outlet would be changing the content of its opinion pages.

JEFF BEZOS ANNOUNCES BIG CHANGE TO WASHINGTON POST OPINION PAGE, TOP EDITOR STEPS DOWN

"We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets," Bezos said in the February X post. "We’ll cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others."

He also said that he wants to advance discussion around free markets and personal liberties.

"I’m confident that free markets and personal liberties are right for America," Bezos added on X. "I also believe these viewpoints are underserved in the current market of ideas and news opinion. I’m excited for us together to fill that void."

Bezos also incurred wrath of staffers last year when he quashed a planned endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris less than two weeks before the election.

Trump said he thinks the changes coming to the Post are "great," and that he spent time talking to Bezos about them.

He also reportedly said that Bezos is "really trying to be more fair," and said that Bezos has also been the subject of unfavorable media coverage.

TRUMP APPLAUDS JEFF BEZOS’ CHANGES AT WASHINGTON POST IN RARE MEDIA PRAISE

Trump said Bezos attending his inauguration was illustrative of how much has changed between his first term and his second term.

"If you look at the inauguration, look at the people that were on that stage," Trump said. "Here was a who's who of a world that was totally against me the first time.

He added that, "It's a much different presidency. I have much more support."

Fox News Digital reached out to Bezos and The Washington Post for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP