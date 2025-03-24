Hunter Biden's ex-business partner reveals conversation with Trump that reportedly includes a pardon

Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer is reportedly set to receive a pardon from President Donald Trump, something he says he never thought he would need.

Archer met with Trump over the weekend at the NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia, where he said he received some "very encouraging words."

"I had gotten word from my attorney earlier that the president was discussing this, and he had acknowledged that he was going to do it," Archer said of the possible pardon Monday in an interview on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

Trump told the New York Post Sunday that he would give Archer a "full pardon" because he was "screwed by the Bidens."

"They destroyed him like they tried to destroy a lot of people," Trump said, according to the outlet.

Archer, who served on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma with Hunter, told the House Oversight Committee in a closed-door hearing in 2023 about the influence of the Biden family "brand."

He told investigators Hunter put his father — then Vice President Joe Biden — on speakerphone at business meetings between 10 and 20 times, although he noted "nothing of material was discussed."

"Joe [Biden] would end a meeting and say, ‘You do a favor for me, you're my friend. You do a favor for my son, you're a friend for life,’" Archer told Fox News host Jesse Watters.

House Republicans investigated allegations of influence-peddling on behalf of the Biden family throughout much of the 46th president’s time in office, including launching an impeachment inquiry.

The House Oversight Committee said the Bidens and their associates received over $20 million in payments from foreign entities between 2015 and 2017.

An impeachment inquiry report released last year said President Biden committed "impeachable offenses," but it stopped short of naming any criminal wrongdoing.

Archer was convicted alongside others by a federal jury in 2018 of defrauding a Native American tribe in a scheme that involved the issuance and sale of fraudulent tribal bonds.

He was sentenced to a year and a day in prison and had his conviction overturned and then reinstated in 2020. The Supreme Court rejected his appeal last year.

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine reported that the 2022 sentence was overturned on a technicality, and he will be resentenced later this year.

"You didn't think you'd ever need this [pardon] because Joe Biden said he'd take care of you. Isn't that what he said?" Watters asked.

"Absolutely. Well, and so did Hunter. I mean, once a Biden, always a Biden." Archer responded.

"I didn't think — first of all, I didn't think I'd need this because I never did anything. I was a victim of financial fraud in which I invested a lot of money and was taken down [by] a whistleblower [who] was blowing the whistle on Hunter."