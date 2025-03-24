Alexander brother accused of Versace Mansion assault as wealthy siblings face trafficking case

A Florida woman has made new allegations against embattled real estate agent Oren Alexander, claiming he assaulted her in a famous Miami hot spot a decade ago.

Maria Suska broke her decade-long silence in an interview with Good Morning America, alleging Alexander raped her inside the Versace Mansion in 2014 while she was attending a dinner with him.

Suska detailed how the real estate tycoon forcibly raped her inside a watchtower of the mansion, ignoring her pleas for him to stop.

"He started to strip my top off," Suska revealed to GMA. "I said, stop, and I started angrily, yelling louder. The more I said ‘stop,’ the more he got violent with me."

Suska alleges that when the assault was over, Alexander "got himself together, gave [Suska] a smirk and said ‘Oh, that was good’."

Suska initially agreed to a date with Alexander in 2014 after the pair connected on Facebook, according to a police report filed in December 2023 and obtained by ABC News. When she arrived at the dinner, Suska recounted feeling uncomfortable at the table and that the women invited by Alexander’s friends did not know each other.

"The vibe was very awkward," Suska told GMA. "The people were not talking to each other."

After the group finished dinner, Suska told authorities Alexander invited her to the Versace Mansion for a private party. When she arrived, Suska said, her cellphone was taken by security guards at the venue.

Alexander then allegedly invited Suska to the watchtower to admire the view.

"That was when he attacked me," Suska told GMA.

Miami Beach Police documented that Suska "did not report having sustained any injuries during the incident." The department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Attorneys for Alexander have continued to defend their client and deny Suska’s allegations against him.

"Oren categorically denies this allegation," Jenny Wilson, an attorney representing Alexander, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "There is no physical evidence to support this newly raised claim alleging a violent rape occurred over a decade ago.

"The Miami Beach police department is two blocks away from the Versace Mansion, but no police were called at the time. No medical attention was sought – there was no rape kit, no STD testing. Our investigation has also revealed friendly communications between the two several years after this alleged event."

​Alexander is currently facing federal and state charges alongside his brothers, Alon and Tal, after the three men were arrested in Miami Beach on Dec. 11.

The brothers have pleaded not guilty to a litany of charges, including drugging, sexually assaulting and raping dozens of women across multiple states, and are currently in federal custody in New York.

"Oren has proven his credibility," Wilson told Fox News Digital. "He has passed a lie-detector test as to pending charges and we look forward to the truth coming out in court."

Suska did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Due to the statute of limitations, Suska is not one of the five dozen women who have filed civil lawsuits against the brothers. Upon news of their arrests, Suska said she decided to speak out after years of believing she was the "only one."

"I just want my voice heard," Suska said. "Not for money."

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten and Mollie Markowitz contributed to this report.