John Cena vows to 'ruin wrestling' in pursuit of 17th WWE title at WrestleMania 41

John Cena has the pro wrestling world in the palm of his hand as he turned on Cody Rhodes to align himself with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in his pursuit of a 17th WWE championship.

Cena was greeted with "John Cena sucks" chants sang to the melody of his entrance theme music in Glasgow, Scotland, for "Monday Night Raw." He still wore his farewell tour T-shirt and held up the "Last Time is Now" towel to the camera before entering the ring and taking out his frustrations on the fans.

This time, he made a vow to the WWE Universe. Cena made clear that he is looking to "ruin wrestling" as he targets a history-making reign as the undisputed WWE champion.

"I am going to ruin wrestling," Cena said. "I am going to ruin wrestling for every fan, every wrestler, for everyone. At WrestleMania, I make history by winning a 17th championship, and finally force you forget the name of the fun-machine, jet-flying, woo, Ric Flair. You will forever say the name John Cena.

"But even worse, I am going to win that championship. The center of every superstar of this entire business, of every fan in this building, I will win that championship and retire with it. I am taking it home with me, and leaving all of you to create a brand-new toy belt because the real one comes home with me. I will be the last real champion in WWE."

Rhodes came out and addressed Cena face-to-face for the second straight week. He made clear he wasn’t going to go down without a fight, and when he gave Cena an opportunity to take the belt from him, Cena walked out of the ring.

The two pro wrestling stars are on a collision course for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Cena won the Elimination Chamber in February before he famously aligned himself with The Rock.

Cena hasn’t appeared at a WrestleMania since WrestleMania 39 when he lost to Austin Theory.