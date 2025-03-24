Expand / Collapse search
UFC

Ex-UFC star Cain Velasquez gets prison time for 2022 California shooting

Velasquez shot at man accused of molesting his child

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Former UFC star Cain Velasquez was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday after he pleaded no contest to his role in a 2022 shooting in California.

Velasquez will receive 1,283 days as credit for time served, which amounts to about three years, according to KTVU. He will serve another year and a half in prison.

Cain Velasquez in 2022

Cain Velasquez appears at the Superior Court Hall of Justice in San Jose, Calif., on April 12, 2022. (Matt Erickson-USA TODAY)

He shared some regret over the shooting before a judge handed down the sentence.

"I agree to accept whatever sentence," he said. "Moving forward, I’ll try to set a great example for everyone. Out of all this, I wish safe feelings for my family and the community."

The ex-champion pleaded no contest to felony assault and gun charges as part of a negotiated agreement with the Santa Clara County Prosecutor’s Office, district attorney Jeff Rosen said in August. The premeditated murder charges against Velasquez were dropped as part of the deal.

Cain Velasquez in 2019

Cain Velasquez has his hands wrapped backstage during the UFC Fight Night event at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 17, 2019, in Phoenix. (Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Velasquez was arrested in February 2022 on attempted murder and multiple gun charges after police said he fired at a pickup carrying the man he alleged to have sexually assaulted his 4-year-old son. The man was later identified as Harry Goularte.

Prosecutors said Velasquez chased a pickup truck carrying the man through busy streets in the San Jose area. Authorities said the chase spanned around 11 miles.

The former mixed martial artist wounded the man’s stepfather in the incident, officials said.

Velasquez earned his first UFC heavyweight championship in 2012 by defeating Junior dos Santos. Velasquez successfully defended his title twice.

Cain Velasquez at a UFC event

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is seen in the corner of Gabriel Benitez of Mexico during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on January 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

He had a brief pro wrestling career in WWE and Mexico’s AAA.

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.