Canada can expect a 'tsunami of illegal immigrants' thanks to Trump policies, professor warns

A Canadian professor warned that illegal immigration and drug smuggling could surge in Canada thanks to the Trump administration’s strict border enforcement.

Kelly Sundberg from Mount Royal University spoke on "60 Minutes Overtime" Sunday night about a "tsunami" of illegal immigrants that can be expected to cross through the United States into Canada out of fear of being arrested or deported.

"I hope I'm wrong, but it would appear that we're going to be overwhelmed by the illegal immigrants fleeing American authorities coming into our country, and they very well might be bringing guns and drugs with them," Sundberg said.

Sundberg cited President Donald Trump’s move to send thousands of "criminal illegal aliens" to Guantánamo Bay as a huge factor in encouraging migration to Canada, exacerbating concerns about fentanyl trafficking.

Elsewhere during the segment, an anonymous Mexican cartel member revealed he has seen more migrants hoping to be smuggled through the U.S. rather than into the U.S. compared to before the Trump administration.

"Most of them are Venezuelans," the cartel member said. "Those people are afraid of being deported to their countries. Normally before, we didn't see that much, maybe out of every 30 people we crossed, three or four would come up. Now, maybe out of every 10 we cross, five go up to Canada."

The Canadian border got more attention last month after a report uncovered Canadian traffickers allegedly advertising what looked like a human-smuggling operation to sneak illegal immigrants into the U.S. through the northern border.

Trump has also been critical of Canada’s border, accusing the country of failing to properly secure its border to prevent an influx of fentanyl into the U.S. In response, he enacted 25% tariffs on Canada’s steel and aluminum and has threatened additional tariffs on all Canadian products on April 2.

In February, Trump’s first full month of his second term, illegal border crossings dropped to a record-setting low number of 8,326 apprehensions of illegal immigrants by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP). This marked a 96% drop from the highest numbers reported by the Biden administration in Dec. 2023 with 301,981 encounters at the southern border.