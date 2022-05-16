Body found off North Carolina coast after empty boat spotted circling the water

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A body was found off the North Carolina coast after an empty boat was spotted circling the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a report at approximately 3:40 p.m. Friday about an empty 16-foot white center console boat traveling in circles near Emerald Isle, outside of Bogue Inlet Pier, near the beach, Coast Guard Lt. Andrew Jacot told both the Carteret County News-Times and WITN on Sunday.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Lehmann told McClatchy News that the Coast Guard later received a report the boat had run aground.

The Coast Guard deployed a rescue boat and a helicopter to search for the driver of the boat, whose body was soon located about a mile off of Bogue Inlet.

Jacot said the deceased man’s family told authorities he had gone out fishing alone. He was not immediately publicly identified.

Carteret Fire and Police, NC Wildlife, and Hammocks Beach State Park rangers aided in the search.