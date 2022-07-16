Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Bobby East murder: California police shoot, kill suspect wanted in former NASCAR driver's death

Trent William Millsap was accused of fatally stabbing former NASCAR driver Bobby East at a California gas station on Wednesday

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
California SWAT police shot and killed a suspect wanted in the Wednesday murder of former NASCAR driver Bobby East.

The West County SWAT Team "responded to serve a search/arrest warrant for the suspect" identified as Trent William Millsap, who was in an apartment on the 3300 block of Lincoln Avenue in Anaheim, according to the Westminster Police Department.

"During the service of the search warrant, an officer involved shooting took place," the police department said Friday. "No officers were injured; however, a police K-9 sustained a single gunshot wound that was not life threatening. The Westminster Police Department, along with members of the Orange County District Attorney’s office are currently investigating the shooting."

FORMER NASCAR DRIVER BOBBY EAST FATALLY STABBED IN CALIFORNIA

Millsap had an outstanding parole warrant, and police described him as armed and dangerous in a Thursday statement.

  • Bobby East stabbing suspect Trent William Millsap.
    Image 1 of 3

    The Westminster Police Department named Trent William Millsap as the suspect in the killing of former NASCAR driver Bobby East. (Westminster Police Department)

  • Bobby East stabbing suspect Trent William Millsap shows off his tattoos.
    Image 2 of 3

    Millsap had an outstanding parole warrant, according to police. (Westminster Police Department)

  • Trent William Millsap is accused of killing NASCAR's Bobby East
    Image 3 of 3

    Millsap was considered armed and dangerous. (Westminster Police Department)

The suspect was accused of fatally stabbing East in the chest at a 76 gas station on Westminster Blvd. in Westminster, California, according to the USAC and police. East was a three-time United States Auto Club (USAC) National Champion driver in USAC Silver Crown and Midgets

LOS ANGELES MAN CHARGED IN DOUBLE SLAYING OF COUPLE INSIDE VENICE BEACH HOME

Police found the race car driver on the ground suffering from a "serious chest wound" upon arrival and transported him to a nearby trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

  • Bobby East was murdered in 2022
    Image 1 of 2

    Racecar driver Bobby East, 37, was fatally stabbed at a California gas station. (Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images)

  • Bobby East is pictured in his racing uniform.
    Image 2 of 2

    NASCAR's Bobby East was fatally stabbed on July 13, 2022.  (Richie Murray – USAC Media)

East was born in California and later moved to Brownsburg, Indiana, to pursue his racing career, according to USAC.

"Bobby was an immediate success in his USAC career," the auto club said in its press release. "His first career triumph with the USAC National Midgets in 2001 at Schererville, Indiana’s Illiana Motor Speedway made Bobby the youngest USAC national feature winner ever at the time, at the age of 16.  His three winning performances in 2001 made him the winningest USAC National Midget Rookie in more than a quarter century. Ultimately, he was rewarded as the series’ Rookie of the Year."

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.