Los Angeles man charged in double slaying of couple inside Venice Beach home

Los Angeles police investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the Venice Beach killings but believe it was not a random act

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the April killing of a Los Angeles couple in their home, police said Friday. 

Abelardo Bon, a resident of the city, is charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of 31-year-old Brandon Neal and 31-year-old Courtney Johnson.

Neal lived at the home and Johnson was visiting, police said. 

TEXAS MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR LOS ANGELES-AREA COLD CASE KILLINGS

Los Angeles, USA - April 17, 2016: An editorial stock photo of the Venice beach boardwalk in Los Angeles. Los Angeles police said a man has been arrested in connection with the April murder of a couple inside a Venice Beach home. 

Los Angeles, USA - April 17, 2016: An editorial stock photo of the Venice beach boardwalk in Los Angeles. Los Angeles police said a man has been arrested in connection with the April murder of a couple inside a Venice Beach home.  (iStock)

Los Angeles police officers were called to the scene of the home in Venice on April 15. They found both victims with gunshot wounds, the LAPD said. 

He was arrested on May 19 after a police pursuit for an assault with a deadly weapon. Following that incident, investigators determined he was responsible for the double-murder a month earlier. 

Investigators have not determined a motive for the killings but believe it was not random. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.