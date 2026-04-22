Blue city's staggering 40% violent crime drop a 'blueprint for other cities,' law enforcement expert says

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A law enforcement expert says Memphis' dramatic drop in violent crime is a "blueprint for other cities" across the nation.

Data from the Memphis Police Department shows violent crime is down over 40% so far in 2026 compared to the same period last year, following President Trump's establishment of the Memphis Safe Task Force — a coalition of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and the Tennessee National Guard.

See how much Memphis crime has dropped in 2026 vs. 2025:

Overall violent crime: -40.52%

Aggravated assault: -28.14%

Arson: -33.33%

Burglary: -28.06%

Homicide: -36%

Larceny: -39.07%

Motor vehicle theft: -63.98%

Robbery: -44.96%

Sexual assault: -27.43%

"Memphis is absolutely a blueprint for other cities around the nation," National Police Association spokesperson Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith told Fox News Digital. "When you look at the level of cooperation between state, local and federal law enforcement, and you combine that with prosecutors who were involved and judges who were willing to follow along, that is something that every large crime-ridden city in the nation should take a look at."

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While Smith said Memphis has long been known as "one of the most dangerous cities in this nation," she said that has begun to change.

Since the Memphis Safe Task Force was formed, over 7,400 arrests tied to homicides, sexual offenses, gang violence and drug trafficking have been made, according to the White House. Authorities have also seized 1,219 illegal weapons and located 150 missing children.

Federal agents first arrived in Memphis in September as part of the task force.

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"The results are undeniable — proof that strong leadership, tough enforcement, and zero tolerance for criminals deliver real public safety and transform communities," the White House said in a press release.

Residents are feeling the improvement as well.

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Bobby Hardin, a Memphis resident, told Action 5 News that crime in the city isn't as bad as it was before.

"I can say it’s gotten better now with comparison. I’ve never seen it as bad as it was two years ago," Hardin said.

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For the first time since 2019, fewer than 200 murders were recorded in 2025, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Smith said she thinks the show of force by law enforcement is contributing to the decline in crime.

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"People in uniform showing themselves making arrests, taking people to jail is one of the biggest deterrents that you can have when it comes to crime," Smith said. "And then if those people arrested are prosecuted, are sent to jail, and the word gets out that if you get arrested, you're going to go to jail. You're going to not be back in the neighborhood in six hours, committing the same crimes."

She also drew a direct parallel between the success seen in Memphis to what is being seen in Washington, D.C., saying the two are "similar."

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According to the Metropolitan Police Department, violent crime in Washington, D.C. is down by 5% in 2026 compared to 2025, but saw a 29% drop in 2025 compared to 2024. President Trump deployed the National Guard to Washington, D.C. in August.

Homicides are down by 53% in 2026 compared to 2025, according to the data.